Manchester United were defeated in the Europa League final by Villarreal on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils went into the game as favourites but they were second best in the first half.

United went into the half-time break a goal down after Gerard Moreno's goal.

The Spanish striker got on the end of a Dani Parejo free-kick and found a way past David de Gea.

United were much improved after the break and found a leveller through Edinson Cavani in the 55th minute.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were the better team from then on and had chances to win the game, but wayward finishing let them down.

The game went ended up going to penalties and the two sides showed ridiculous composure from the spot.

The first 21 penalties were scored but, unfortunately for United, they lost the tie when David de Gea's effort was saved.

United's players were understandably disappointed after the final whistle but the most emotional was undoubtedly Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder was in tears after his side's defeat was confirmed.

United's players had to console the 26-year-old, with Paul Pogba one of those that was pictured trying to cheer him up.

Marcus Rashford also looked devastated on the bench as he sat alone after United's defeat.

You can see how much it means to United's players. Unfortunately for them, they just didn't quite do enough to beat Villarreal in Gdansk

Despite United's defeat in the Europa League final, they have still had a decent season.

They showed much improvement in the Premier League and finished second.

United didn't end the season with silverware, though, and that's something that Solskjaer will be keen to deliver next campaign.

