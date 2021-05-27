Watford transfer rumours: Hornets eyeing up summer swoop for Sory Kaba

Watford's transformation under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz last season was nothing short of spectacular.

The Spaniard's tactical nous allowed the Hornets to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League alongside Norwich City.

After achieving a great deal of success following a decision to switch to a 4-3-3 formation, it will be intriguing to see whether Munoz opts to bring in some players this summer who will be able to thrive in this particular system.

Whilst Watford are not exactly short of options up-front due to the fact that they are currently able to call upon the services of Troy Deeney, Isaac Success, Joao Pedro and Andre Gray, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they add some more competition in this particular position during the upcoming transfer window.

According to The Telegraph, the Hornets are reportedly monitoring Sory Kaba's situation at FC Midtjylland ahead of a potential swoop.

The forward, who is also attracting interest from the likes of Swansea City and Middlesbrough, enjoyed an impressive 2020/21 campaign in Denmark.

As well as scoring 14 goals for Midtjylland in all competitions, Kaba also provided six assists for his team-mates in 42 appearances.

Whilst the 25-year-old's current deal with the Wolves is not set to expire until 2024, it is understood that Watford will be able to afford him if they decide to submit a bid in the coming months.

Kaba featured on 10 occasions in the Champions League last year for Midtjylland as the club were eliminated in the group stage of the competition.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Kaba has illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving in the Danish Superliga in recent years, there is no guarantee that he will be able to hit the ground running in the top-flight if he decides to join Watford.

Considering that he failed to score in the Champions League during the previous campaign, the jury is still out on whether the forward is good enough to play at a high level.

Whilst the Hornets may need to add to their strike-force between now and August, they cannot afford to make mistakes when it comes to recruitment as it will have a detrimental impact on their fortunes next season.

Therefore, instead of taking a risk on a player who has never played a game in English football, Watford should instead be looking into the possibility of drafting in individuals who know exactly what it takes to compete at Premier League level.

