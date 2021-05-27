Tottenham manager news: Roberto Martinez has held extensive talks over job

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have held three rounds of talks with Roberto Martinez and the club are “confident” of appointing their manager by the end of the week.

What’s the latest news involving Roberto Martinez?

Reports from Football Insider suggest that Spurs are edging closer to appointing their new manager as the club have held “extensive discussions” with the Belgium manager.

The Truth: Harry Kane Transfer Update | Transfer Request Incoming & Man City Move Unlikely

The report states that the 47-year-old is on a three-man shortlist and the Tottenham hierarchy are deciding whether to offer him the vacant position. Indeed, the Spaniard's enthusiasm and future plans for the side have reportedly "stood out" to the Spurs board.

What has Alasdair Gold said about Martinez to Spurs?

Journalist Gold dismissed the reports of Martinez's move to Tottenham and revealed that the Spaniard is not in contention for the position, adding to the uncertainty.

Gold tweeted, “As plenty of people are asking about Roberto Martinez, as I’ve said before he is someone Spurs like but he’s not believed to be a contender right now for the current vacant managerial post.”

How has Martinez performed as a Premier League manager?

His most notable Premier League job was in charge of Everton where, according to Transfermarkt, he won 62 of 143 games at the Toffees which equates to 1.56 points per match.

In his first season at Goodison Park, he went on to take the side to a fifth-place finish and their highest ever Premier League points total.

Martinez was sacked in May 2016 and was appointed manager of the Belgium national team in 2016 where he has won 77.8% of his games as manager, with 42 wins in 54 matches.

In the earlier stages of his managerial career in the 2012/13 campaign, he saw his Wigan side get relegated from the Premier League, although a silver lining was that Martinez lifted his first managerial trophy in the same season after winning the FA Cup with the Latics.

Who else is linked with the manager job at Spurs?

The report from Football Insider has revealed that convincing the likes of Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa has proved greatly difficult for Spurs as they are already "established" at other Premier League clubs.

According to a previous report from Football Insider, Tottenham have made “behind-the-scenes moves” to understand Scott Parker’s interest in the managerial vacancy at Spurs. Daniel Levy is reportedly said to “think the world of” Fulham boss Parker whose side were relegated from the Premier League this season.

