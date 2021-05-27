Manchester United's wait for a major trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer goes on.

For all the success and progress that the Red Devils have enjoyed under the club legend, it's damning to think that their wait for silverware dates back to Jose Mourinho's tenure in 2017.

In that year, United won their maiden Europa League trophy with a 2-0 win over Ajax, but there was no such joy when Solskjaer's men walked out for the very same clash four years later.

Man Utd lose to Villarreal

Lining up against a Villarreal side that were playing in their first European final, United failed to live up to their label as favourites and watched as the game dragged on to a penalty shootout.

Gerard Moreno fired 'The Yellow Submarines' into a 1-0 lead in the opening 45 minutes, but Edinson Cavani's scrappy second-half equaliser was enough to ensure the scores were level at full-time.

The quality of penalty-taking proved to be nothing short of world-class with the back and forth quickly progressing into sudden death with player after player after player finding the net.

Villarreal vs Man Utd - Europa League Final (Football Terrace)

Crushing Europa League final loss

In fact, the shootout dragged on for so long that the goalkeepers were forced to step up to the plate and that's when thing started to fall apart for the Premier League side.

Moments after Villarreal shot-stopper Gerónimo Rulli had found the net with his penalty, he followed it up with a comfortable save from his counterpart as David de Gea missed with a tepid strike.

It was a damning way for United to lose the final and one that drew no end of mockery from rival supporters with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher leading the charge on social media.

Carragher mocks Man Utd on Twitter

Aside from proving a one-man club for one of United's biggest ever rivals, Carragher loves to drive the knife into the Red Devils because of his long-running association with colleague Gary Neville.

As such, it came as no surprise that Carragher was raking in the retweets and 'likes' for a string of Twitter activity that made the world abundantly clear that United had just lost to Villarreal.

From retweets of Neville mocking Liverpool in the past to a questionably appropriate 'Good Ebening' joke, it's fair to say that Carragher was delighted with United's defeat - check it out down below:

Carragher revelling in Man Utd's misfortune

There's nothing quite like a bit of schadenfreude from time to time and I think it's fair to say that Carragher was bathing in a gallon of the stuff on Wednesday night.

The Liverpool icon makes for blockbuster entertainment at the best of times, but he's particularly good value for money alongside Micah Richards during CBS Sports' typically crazy coverage.

Besides, this was the same evening in which Carragher was forced to don a pink wig because of a Liverpool vs United bet that he lost against presenter Kate Abdo.

But it seems as though the pain of donning pink locks on US television was somewhat assuaged by United's plight in Gdansk or at least that's what his Twitter feed would have you believe.

