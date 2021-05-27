Arsenal transfer news: Club believe they have a good offer lined up for Martin Odegaard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to AS, Arsenal are ready to table an offer for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

What's the latest transfer news involving Odegaard?

Based on reports from AS, the Gunners intend to offer Madrid a "good deal" to see if the Spanish giants are open to negotiating the sale of the Norwegian this summer.

The report states that Madrid's board are caught in two minds and are unsure whether to keep a player they see as one of their "main assets" or let him leave the club to save money after the global crisis.

How has Odegaard performed at Arsenal this season?

Since arriving at Arsenal, Odegaard's passing ability has been one of his greatest attributes. According to WhoScored, no player in Arsenal's squad has more key passes per league game (1.4) than the attacking midfielder and he is ranked second in terms of pass completion with a 90.9% success rate.

In just nine Premier League starts for the Gunners, the playmaker has three goal contributions including two assists. Indeed, he has also proved a dangerous presence to opposition defenders with 1.1 shots per game while completing 0.9 successful dribbles on average.

What has Erling Haaland said about Odegaard?

As per the Mirror, Odegaard's Norway compatriot Haaland has suggested that if the 22-year-old is given more game-time then he will find his rhythm and "incredible things can happen".

"You need minutes," said Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland, as per the Mirror. "All they have to do is put him in the line-up and leave him [to] play.

"We know how good Odegaard can be. When he gains confidence with the ball, you know incredible things can happen."

The Dortmund forward has partnered Odegaard in the Norway national team where, according to Transfermarkt, the Arsenal-linked midfielder has made 28 appearances registering six assists.

Who else could Arsenal sign this summer?

Odegaard is one of several attacking midfielders that Arsenal are looking at this summer as according to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are "seriously considering" Emiliano Buendia as a potential summer signing.

The journalist states that Buendia would accept a move to Mikel Arteta's side and is now "waiting" to see if Arsenal make a move for the Norwich City player.

According to reports from Spanish outlet La Razon, Arsenal are also keen to bring Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon to the Emirates. Matthew Ryan is set to return to Brighton after his loan deal, which could mean there is another goalkeeping spot to provide some healthy competition for Bernd Leno.

