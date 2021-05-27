Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE has officially confirmed that Jimmy Smith is the new member of RAW's announce team.

He will debut as the play-by-play voice beginning Monday, May 31 and replaces Adnan Virk, who parted ways with the company earlier this week.

Smith will call the action every Monday alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

A statement released by WWE on Wednesday reads:

"WWE today announced that Jimmy Smith will debut as the play-by-play voice for Monday Night RAW starting this Monday, May 31 at 8/7c on USA Network.

"Recently, Smith served as an analyst for NXT, where he hosted NXT TakeOver pre-show panels and worked on special projects for the black-and-gold brand.

"He is also the daily host of SiriusXM's 'Unlocking the Cage' and was the host of 'American Ninja Warrior' on G4.

"Smith will be joined at ringside for every Monday Night RAW by analysts Corey Graves and Byron Saxton."

Ahead of Smith officially joining WWE, it was reported that he was working closely with legendary commentator Michael Cole to train for a potential role.

WrestlingInc first suggested back in March that he was backstage at a ThunderDome taping to audition for an announcer's gig.

Aside from his experience listed above, Smith is best known for his run with Bellator MMA from 2010 to 2017 and he also worked as an analyst with UFC, as well as Bellator.

Virk, the man he repaces on RAW, shared a short statement on social media after parting ways with WWE earlier this week:

"Thanks to WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family.

"I am grateful to everyone with the company especially Corey Graves and Byron Saxton for being such fantastic teammates."

Jimmy Smith will make his debut as RAW's play-by-play announcer on Monday, May 31. RAW will air live in the UK on BT Sport.

