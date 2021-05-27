Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Is it fair to blame David de Gea for Manchester United’s Europa League final penalty shootout defeat?

The Spanish shot-stopper failed to save any of Villarreal’s 11 penalties - including one from fellow goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

He then subsequently missed his own spot-kick to hand Unai Emery's side the victory.

Should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have replaced De Gea for Dean Henderson in the latter stages of extra-time before the shootout?

It’s easy in hindsight but De Gea has now failed to save any of the previous 36 penalties he’s faced.

Meanwhile, Henderson has saved eight of the 19 penalties he’s faced during his career.

After the match, United legend Paul Scholes said: “I have to say, David – we spoke about his record before it – he didn’t look like saving a penalty.”

But De Gea’s failings weren’t due to a lack of research.

That’s because his notes on Villarreal’s penalty takers were discovered by journalist Angelo Mangiante after the match.

They list the player, what foot they are and information regarding their preferred spot-kick.

But what did De Gea do with that information?

Well, one fan has worked everything out.

He reveals that only three of the 10 players listed did what De Gea had on his notes.

Meanwhile, De Gea followed his notes seven times out of 10. For the first five penalties, the goalkeeper stuck to his notes with no success.

However, with the sixth penalty, he ignored the information of Moi Gomez going down the middle. If he had stayed true to his research, he would have saved it as Gomez placed the ball down the middle.

Incredible.

There were two penalties that both De Gea and the player in question did what was expected but he failed to save both Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno’s penalties.

The fan then adds “Moral of the story: don't lose faith in the playbook even if it doesn't work initially for a while.”

