A hike in the price of software is something gamers have come to expect each time a new wave of consoles is released.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are no exception, with a £70 price tag typically attached to the latest games.

Most have accepted the increase on the basis that next-gen titles have higher development and production costs. Games crafted from scratch are generally considered to be worth the price hike. However, when a game is more than eight years old, that leap might become a little bit more difficult to justify.

Originally released back in 2013, a remastered version of Grand Theft Auto 5 is due to be released by Rockstar Games later this year for both next-gen consoles.

In news that may come as a surprise to some fans, though, the reboot is expected to hit the shelves at the same £70 price point as other new titles, per tweaktown.com.

The fact that GTA 5 was first brought to players on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 shows just how long it has been since it was released. Two generations of consoles have passed since then!

With that said, the game still has a loyal following online, with thousands of players still enjoying its absorbing campaign and hugely enjoyable online modes. There is definitely still a big appetite for exploring the city of Los Santos and its surrounding areas.

The decision of the developers to move in the direction of a reboot has been influenced by delays to GTA 6 - with the latest estimates suggesting that the title will not hit consoles until at least 2023.

The forthcoming version of GTA 5 will not just be a straight port of the original, though. Rockstar has previously promised fans an "expanded and enhanced" version of the game, designed to make full use of next-gen platforms.

Be that as it may, we are still talking about a game that is nearly a decade old. Does a fresh coat of next-gen paint make the new GTA 5 worthy of its £70 retail price? Everyone will have their own answer to that question.

However, given how popular the game has been over the years, it would come as a shock if the latest GTA title does not sell well when it is released this November.

