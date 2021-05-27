Grand Theft Auto: How much will GTA 5 cost on PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X?
A hike in the price of software is something gamers have come to expect each time a new wave of consoles is released.
The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are no exception, with a £70 price tag typically attached to the latest games.
Most have accepted the increase on the basis that next-gen titles have higher development and production costs. Games crafted from scratch are generally considered to be worth the price hike. However, when a game is more than eight years old, that leap might become a little bit more difficult to justify.
Originally released back in 2013, a remastered version of Grand Theft Auto 5 is due to be released by Rockstar Games later this year for both next-gen consoles.
In news that may come as a surprise to some fans, though, the reboot is expected to hit the shelves at the same £70 price point as other new titles, per tweaktown.com.
The fact that GTA 5 was first brought to players on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 shows just how long it has been since it was released. Two generations of consoles have passed since then!
With that said, the game still has a loyal following online, with thousands of players still enjoying its absorbing campaign and hugely enjoyable online modes. There is definitely still a big appetite for exploring the city of Los Santos and its surrounding areas.
The decision of the developers to move in the direction of a reboot has been influenced by delays to GTA 6 - with the latest estimates suggesting that the title will not hit consoles until at least 2023.
The forthcoming version of GTA 5 will not just be a straight port of the original, though. Rockstar has previously promised fans an "expanded and enhanced" version of the game, designed to make full use of next-gen platforms.
Be that as it may, we are still talking about a game that is nearly a decade old. Does a fresh coat of next-gen paint make the new GTA 5 worthy of its £70 retail price? Everyone will have their own answer to that question.
However, given how popular the game has been over the years, it would come as a shock if the latest GTA title does not sell well when it is released this November.