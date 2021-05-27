Battlefield 6: Will EA release for PS4 and Xbox One?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 6 is on the way this year as EA and DICE look to introduce their first-person shooter to next-generation consoles for the first time.

The gaming organisation previously stated their intention to bring the mass warfare game to the likes of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which were released during 2020.

It has been two-and-a-half years since Battlefield V was released and got off to a slow start after receiving criticism over lack of initial content - before new features were added as the game aged.

As a result, the game sold significantly fewer copies than Battlefield 1, with just 7.3 million sold by the end of 2018.

But with a new game on the way, EA have promised that they will be taking Battlefield to the next level which rumours suggesting we could see as many as 128 players in one match, which equates to 64v64 combat.

Read more: Battlefield 6: Release Date, Trailer, Leaks, Setting, PS4 And Everything You Need To Know

Will EA release for PS4 and Xbox One?

EA confirmed that Battlefield 6 will be released on both current and next-gen consoles, meaning that PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to get their hands on their latest creation.

CEO Andrew Wilson announced the plans in May that they are planning to produce games across the board for current-gen machines.

Cited by VGC, Wilson said: “Battlefield will be available for both current-gen and next-gen as will our sports titles.

“The reference specifically from our prepared remarks,” when EA said Battlefield has been designed for next-gen platforms, “was around the nature of gameplay – what we can do with the fidelity of the game, what we can do with the physics, artificial intelligence, and the immersive nature of the game.

“And in the case of Battlefield, what we can do with respect to the number of players that we can have in the game, and the nature of destruction and those all-new Battlefield moments that are truly next-gen opportunities that we are able to do in the context of our next-gen franchises because of the increased processing power and memory and output of the new consoles.”

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News