Roman Reigns is the most dominant star in WWE right now.

After turning heel at SummerSlam in 2020, 'The Tribal Chief' won the Universal Championship one week later and has since established himself as untouchable on SmackDown.

He's beaten the likes of Daniel Bryan, Edge, Kevin Owens and Cesaro during that run, which also saw him main event WrestleMania 37 last month.

So things are going pretty well for Reigns, then.

Earlier this week, the Universal Champ celebrated his 36th birthday and there's absolutely no doubt he's on the run of his life in WWE as he turns another year older.

In fact, he has definitely in the best shape of his life too, ever since returning from a five-month hiatus at SummerSlam.

To celebrate Roman's birthday, we've decided to track his incredible body transformation, from his early days in NXT to now, dominating the roster. Check out some images below:

Wow, that's one hell of a transformation. The first image is from Reigns' days in NXT - taken back in 2012.

For the next eight years, he would regularly perform in a vest, before changing his character and identity last summer.

Now, Roman is a vestless beast and he looks absolutely huge in that recent photo, which was taken shortly following his SummerSlam return. He's continued to show off his physique in the ring too.

Even The Rock was impressed with his cousin's impressive workout photo, commenting on his Instagram last summer:

"This post makes me very proud! I know that gym is wired for amazing sound, so turn some MF’n music on!!! #hardestworkersintheroom."

Not only does Reigns have the body of a dominant WWE champion, but he backs it up with his impressive effort inside the squared circle too.

Since capturing the Universal Title, he's successfully defended it on 11 occasions and no one has come close to dethroning The Tribal Chief.

