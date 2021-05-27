There might be a few Villarreal lads waking up with rather sore heads this morning.

The Spanish underdogs upset all the odds last night to claim a dramatic Europa League triumph over English giants Manchester United to get their hands on their first-ever piece of silverware.

For United, it was a thoroughly forgettable night in the Gdansk rain as their apologetic shrug of a performance saw them consigned to another trophy-less season.

Man United's poor showing

The Red Devils just never showed up, playing right into Unai Emery's wheelhouse in a game that was often painfully slow.

For all their attacking talent, littered across the pitch, it was the Spaniards who seized the initiative in the opening stanza as Gerard Moreno sliced a set-piece home.

There was a second half renaissance of sorts, but even United's equaliser was underwhelming.

Edinson Cavani showed his immense value as he reacted fastest to a melee in the box. With the ball pin-balling all over the shop, Cavani slammed home into a near-empty net and, at this point, it looked as though yet another United second-half party was on the cards.

Transfer News Live - Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Kane, Sancho, Messi

Sadly, it never materialised as the game lurched and stumbled towards full-time. Extra time was even more of a slog with both teams seemingly playing for penalties right from the outset.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was slow to react, leaving his substitutions bizarrely late as he rolled over and welcomed the impending lottery of the shootout.

Penalty shootout drama

It proved to be one of the most elite shootouts in memory but it was poor old David de Gea who would be cast as the villain.

With the scores at an astonishing 11-10 in the shootout, De Gea's drab penalty was easily saved and Villarreal were crowned champions.

However, as United staggered through a frightfully poor showing, BT Sport pundit Paul Scholes was having an even worse night.

Paul Scholes nightmare

The former midfield-maestro made some pretty certain predictions from the glitzy BT Sport studio, all of which backfired spectacularly.

The first was his initial prediction that United should steamroll their Wednesday night opponents:

“You're playing a team that finished 7th in a really poor La Liga. Think of Real Madrid and Barcelona, how bad have they been? Manchester United should win this game comfortably."

Oh dear.

Secondly, Scholes slammed Tottenham loanee Juan Foyth, who ended up having a superb game:

“Foyth was a bad centre-back at Tottenham, now he’s playing right back, how can Rashford not destroy him?!”

Once again, oh dear.

Lastly, Scholes calmly asserted at half-time that United were more than likely to stage a stunning comeback, as has been their way throughout the season:

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

"I'm still confident. They've been in this position a lot of times this season. I think if they're patient, they'll open this team up. They'll get one goal and two or three will come."

To be fair to Scholes, had United bothered to show up on the night, he probably would not have been left so red-faced.

However, he will have to join the United lads in licking his wounds after a chastening evening for all involved with the club.

News Now - Sport News