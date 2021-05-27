Fury vs Wilder 3: How Can I Watch the Fight?

Many fans will be wanting to watch Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight for the third time and we have all the details around where fans can watch the fight.

The two massive heavyweight boxers will be looking to fight again in the United States of America in the next couple of months to settle who will be fighting Anthony Joshua.

Joshua was due to fight Fury, however it was revealed that the ‘Gypsy King’ will have to go through Wilder first if he wants to face Joshua.

Whoever ends up fighting Joshua will be fighting to be the undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World as all the belts will be on the line.

How can I watch the Fury vs Wilder 3 fight?

There will be numerous ways to watch Fury vs Wilder 3 as it is a huge event. The main way to watch the boxing fight is going to be via pay-per-view on either ESPN or Fox Sports.

As always, many will be wondering the price for PPV. Details haven't emerged on the price but for the last fight between the two, fans paid around £24.95 to watch on PPV, so they can expect a similar fee.



BT Sport Box Office also will be streaming the fight on a PPV service. You can access the fight via BT by signing up and watching on your TV or via the BT Sport Box Office App.



Fans should also be able to watch the fight wherever it is held as well and tickets will be available at a later date. Fury's team have stated that the fight will take place in Las Vegas, with Allegiant Stadium being the venue reserved for the bout.



We will have all of the latest information surrounding prices and sale dates right here for you.



