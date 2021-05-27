YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: Official Trailer Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The YouTube vs TikTok Boxing event is edging ever closer and the excitement continues to grow after an explosive press conference.

Bryce Hall, a TikToker, and Austin McBroom, a YouTuber, went at it during an action-packed face-off when the two ended up in a scuffle that involved multiple bodyguards, cameramen and photographers jumping in to break the two individuals apart.

The two internet sensations will be the main event, with the likes of Deji and AnEsonGib also taking part on the side of Team YouTube, while Tayler Holder and Nick Austin will also be participating for the TikTokers.

In reaction to this heated exchange, YouTuber turned music artist KSI waded in and mocked Hall on Twitter using a picture that appeared to show TikToker looking rather uncomfortable during the exchange.

With a few weeks to go until the event takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, there is plenty to look forward to as the fighters continue to go backwards and forwards with the trash-talking, which is looking like it will be an exciting night of boxing.

Social media influencers are continuing to attract a new audience to the sport of boxing. Although it has been well documented that serious boxers and others strongly oppose this movement, promoters such as Eddie Hearn were left rubbing their hands together after the successful event he ran between KSI and Logan Paul that took place at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on 10th November 2019.

He admitted that he was left stunned about how well the first fight did in terms of box office tickets and pay-per-view buys, which was significantly more than other professional boxing events make.

Whether this event can lead off to greater things to any of these online stars, remains to be seen, as the boxing world will be keeping an eye on proceedings in Florida.

Official Trailer

Here is the official trailer for the event that was posted on Deji’s official YouTube channel back in April.



