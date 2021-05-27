Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With less than two months to go until they meet for the third time, Conor McGregor has taken yet another swipe at his long-time rival Dustin Poirier on social media.

McGregor was defeated by Poirier in January this year at UFC 257. The stunning upset saw the American take out McGregor with strikes in the second round. However, that lightweight bout was a rematch of a featherweight contest between the pair back in September 2014.

In their first fight at UFC 178, the Irish superstar took less than two minutes to put Poirier away. McGregor has predicted a similar outcome when the duo face off to settle their feud on July 10 at UFC 264.

Ahead of the trilogy fight, 'Notorious' took to Twitter to mock Poirier over his 2014 loss. On Wednesday afternoon, McGregor posted a photo of himself relaxing in the sunshine while wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses.

On those shades were images of the moment that McGregor finished Poirier in their first bout - much to the delight of fans in the comments section.

"LMAO THE GLASSES," declared one response.

"Zoom in for July 10 spoilers," read another.

"The glass reflection got me dead," announced a third fan. In total, the cheeky dig has been liked almost 56,000 times at the time of writing.

All banter aside, McGregor appears to be laser-focused on ending his feud with Poirier in emphatic style.

"July 10 I will do this absolutely flawlessly," insisted the 32-year-old superstar. "We have these clowns sussed and fully!

"They wanna play a game of tactics? No problem, see you in there.

"You’ve awoken a beast. A beast with the backing of a much higher power! Say your prayers," warned McGregor.

Poirier, though, is no stranger to McGregor's mind games. Their two previous bouts have left 'The Diamond' with plenty of experience in how McGregor operates.

Speaking to ESPN, Poirier vowed: "I'm going to stop Conor again.

"On July 10, I'm going to get my hand raised and I'm going to finish Conor McGregor again."

Whichever way the trilogy bout goes, it appears neither man expects the fight to last the full five rounds.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

Expect fireworks at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when McGregor and Poirier throw down one more time.

News Now - Sport News