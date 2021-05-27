Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football tribalism is so fierce these days that some supporters take as much pleasure in seeing a rival lose as they do seeing their own team win.

That certainly would have been the case for supporters around the world as they watched Manchester United lose to Villarreal in the Europa League final.

United were heavy favourites to beat a Spanish side who went into the final without a major trophy to their name.

However, nothing could separate the two sides after 120 minutes and it was left for the lottery of a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

After 21 successful spot-kicks, United goalkeeper David de Gea missed to spark wild celebrations from those in yellow.

One of those celebrating wildly was former Liverpool player, Alberto Moreno.

Moreno entered the final in the 88th-minute and, like everyone else, stuck away his penalty in the shootout.

And while he wasn’t always the most popular figure at Anfield with often rash pieces of defending, Liverpool fans were delighted for their former player.

And the feeling was mutual.

Moreno was equally delighted for Liverpool fans after United lost the final.

While wearing his winners’ medal on the pitch in Gdansk, Moreno started an Instagram live video, shouting “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

He wasn’t done there, though.

Back in the dressing room, Moreno had a message for Liverpool fans.

In another Instagram video, he shouted: “For all the fans of Liverpool. VAMOS! Man United, GET OUT. GET OUT Man United. GET OUT.”

He then repeated, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” before shouting “Liverpool, my heart” and pounded his chest.

It’s fair to say it went down well with Liverpool fans.

Check out the reaction:

