A report in Italy is claiming that Lewis Hamilton's contract negotiations with Mercedes have come to a halt following on from a difficult weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows were uncharacteristically off-colour over the course of the weekend with Hamilton struggling for pace across the entirety of the event.

Indeed, that, coupled with Valtteri Bottas needing to retire after a jammed wheel-nut during the race, made for a weekend to forget for the Mercs, with Red Bull and Max Verstappen jumping in front in both the Constructors' and Drivers' standings respectively.

Hamilton, too, cut a pretty negative figure post-race in saying that he did all he could but it just wasn't enough, whilst the team also came in for a bit of stick from the seven-time world champion after their call to pit him early in a bid to gain places back-fired.

And, according to the Italian version of Motorsport.com, such cross-words and the tough weekend as a whole have seen contract negotiations for an extension past this year put on hold for the time being.

They write that there are a few 'cracks' in the relationship at the moment and that any near-future agreement over a new deal is now unlikely.

Indeed, they also say that members of the team didn't take too kindly to Hamilton's criticism of the car set-up and so, evidently, there's a bit of patching up to do.

Ultimately, it was a weekend where things just did not go to plan for the Mercs and, in a high-pressure environment with a new challenge from Red Bull this season, it's interesting to see how people start handling that pressure.

They'll surely learn from it and go again, though, and whilst there may be a halt in the contract negotiations this isn't to say that they won't be resumed soon enough.

