Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Release Date Confirmed

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is nearly upon us and we have all the information around the release date as it has been confirmed.

Chapter 2 Season 6 of the game has been a huge success, but with every season, fans do start to get bored as it gets closer to the end.

Season 7 will be a bunch of fresh content like weapons, skins and possible map changes, so you can understand why many are excited for its arrival.

Back in Chapter 1, fans were used to Seasons coming around quite quickly, typically every ten weeks. Since Chapter 2 has come out this has changed slightly as players have had to wait longer for new seasons.

We will provide you with all the information around the new season and update you when new details emerge.

What is the release date for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

The current battle pass runs out on June 7th, so players have just over a week to make sure they have unlocked everything available in the 100 tiers.

The release date for a new season typically comes soon after a battle pass runs out and therefore we should expect Chapter 2 Season 7 to be released on the week beginning the 7th June.

Fans will be able to unlock the full battle pass for 950 V-bucks. If you do not already have the required amount of V-bucks, you can buy 1000 V-bucks on the store for £6.49.

If you want a head start, you can get 25 Tiers of the Battle Pass included when you first buy it and it costs 2,800 V-Bucks. That will cost £15.99 for the 2,500 (+300 free) V-Bucks bundle.

