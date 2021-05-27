McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl has offered his thoughts on Daniel Ricciardo's continued struggles with the car so far this season as his inconsistent year rumbles on.

The Aussie's arrival at the Woking-based team generated natural excitement given the pedigree and talent that he has shown in the sport but, whilst there is absolutely no doubting that he's still got it, he's so far struggled to adapt to his new equipment.

Indeed, what's made that even clearer is the form that Lando Norris is in with him scoring more than one podium already and, arguably, the star of the year so far if you look at what he has available compared to the Red Bull or Mercedes.

Ricciardo has shown decent signs at times, it must be said, but there continues to be an underlying struggle and that was underlined on Sunday afternoon as team-mate Norris lapped him around the streets of Monte-Carlo on his way to a podium finish.

We're all looking forward to the Aussie really getting to grips with his McLaren, though, and Andreas Seidl believes that he will get there, though he needs to keep adapting his driving style.

“In order to drive our car fast at the moment, you need a special driving style which is not natural for Daniel. That’s why it’s not easy for him to get the laps in and extract the performance," Seidl said after the Monaco Grand Prix.

“We simply have to keep working together as one team: Stay calm, keep learning, keep analysing and do two things, which is him further adapting to our car, because he sees that the potential is there, which is the positive thing for him to see that and that Lando can pull it off.

“And at the same time we look at the team side as well to see what we can do to help him on the car side, to get back this natural feeling, which you need to go fast. That’s where we are.”

Of course, there's no need to panic right now as Ricciardo, we know, is a top driver and, clearly, that McLaren is a really handy bit of kit this season.

When the two finally complement one another he's bound to be pushing his team-mate all the way and, after a sluggish start to the year, he'll be champing at the bit to make ground.

