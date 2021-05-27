Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Finn Balor's WWE career has certainly been an interesting ride.

He debuted in NXT to the delight of fans back in 2014, before being called up to the main roster two years later.

Huge things were expected for 'The Demon' when he debuted on RAW and he was indeed thrown straight into the main event picture.

In fact, Balor became the inaugural Universal Champion at SummerSlam in 2016, winning his first world title just a month after being called up from developmental.

Unfortunately, he suffered a serious shoulder injury in the match and was forced to relinquish the belt just 24 hours later, before disappearing for almost nine months to recover.

Upon returning to RAW after WrestleMania 33, things just weren't the same for Finn.

He did have a number of title pursuits and a run with the Intercontinental Championship but failed to re-establish himself as a main event star.

In 2019, Balor made a shock return to NXT and he has been there ever since. On the Black and Gold brand, he's become a two-time NXT Champion, facing some of the brightest up and coming stars.

While time in NXT has been good for him, 'The Prince' has now confirmed he wants to move back to SmackDown or RAW soon.

"I grew up as a wrestling fan watching WWE, and that’s, essentially, where I want to be performing," Balor told Ryan Satin of FOX Sports.

"I feel like in my last run there, I wasn’t doing myself justice. I needed to change something, and the change came with NXT to kinda figure out who I was again.

"I’ve managed to do that to some level, and I’m definitely hopeful that a return to RAW or SmackDown will happen in the future."

There's no doubt that Balor has the talent to make a second main roster run far better than his first. Surely it's only a matter of time before we see him on the red or blue brand?

