Fury vs Wilder 3 Betting Odds: Who is the favourite to win the fight?

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are facing each other in the ring for the third time and we have all the latest betting odds for who is the favourite to win the fight.

The boxing world always changes and in April 2021, it was believed that Fury would be fighting Anthony Joshua with all the belts on the line.

However, it was then revealed that the ‘Gypsy King’ would have to face American boxer again in another rematch to decide who should face Joshua in a fight that would decide who is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Despite the frustration from many that Fury vs Joshua will not go ahead for the time being, Wilder vs Fury has been a great spectacle and the third fight will provide a lot of great boxing and entertainment.

Read More: Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Fury vs Wilder 3 Betting Odds

In terms of the betting markets in the past, it has been really hard to split the two but for the third fight Fury is the favourite. If you fancy Fury to win the fight, you can get odds of around 2/7 in most cases.



Meanwhile if you fancy Wilder to beat the ‘Gypsy King’ for the first time, then you can get odds of around 5/2. The odds on the contest being a draw like the first fight between the two is a huge 25/1.

If you think Fury has what it takes to win by knockout, you can get odds or around 5/6 or 10/11, meanwhile, for Wilder, its 11/4 or 10/3.

News Now - Sport News