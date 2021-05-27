Tottenham transfer rumours: Fabrizio Romano responds to rumours regarding Spurs star's future

Fabrizio Romano has denied rumours that Gareth Bale is considering retiring from football in the near future.

What's the latest news on Gareth Bale's future?

The Welshman has spent the last year on loan at Tottenham, and is now set to return to Real Madrid. However, he only has one year left on his contract with the Spanish giants, meaning that his future is currently unclear.

It was reported earlier this week that the 31-year-old is planning to walk away from the sport altogether after this summer's European Championships.

Romano has claimed that this won't be happening, though.

What did Romano say about Bale?

Referring to the rumours regarding Bale's situation, Romano said on The Here We Go Podcast: "This is absolutely fake. Fake news. Gareth Bale is not considering leaving football to retire. He wants to continue, he has a contract with Real Madrid.

“And Bale is staying, Bale is staying in football. And he’s not leaving football. And let’s see what happens for his future because at the end of the season, when they decide their new managers, Real Madrid and Tottenham, they will discuss about Gareth Bale together with his agent Jonathan Barnett. They will talk about the future of Bale and let’s see what happens.

“But, it depends on the managers because look how different Gareth Bale was under Mourinho and under Mason.”

How did Bale perform on loan at Tottenham?

Bale had a mixed year back in north London.

He started off the campaign out of favour under Jose Mourinho, as he featured in just four top-flight matches for Spurs in 2020.

The winger, who reportedly earns £564,000-a-week, came into his own more in 2021, though. Following the turn of the year, he scored 10 Premier League goals, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United and a brace away at Leciester on the final day of the season.

What does the future hold for Bale?

Now that he is set to remain in football, it will be fascinating to see how Bale fares next year. As Romano alluded to, his future may hinge on which managers Tottenham and Real opt for this summer.

Spurs have been looking for Jose Mourinho's replacement for the past month, while Zinedine Zidane is set to leave Real imminently, meaning that Los Blancos will need a new coach as well.

It may come down to which new manager rates Bale highly, and the 90-cap international has shown in 2021 that he still has plenty left to offer.

He ended the season with the best minutes per goal ratio in the Premier League, showing that he is a lethal finisher when presented with opportunities.

Wherever Bale ends up playing next season, his statistics indicate that he remains a force to be reckoned with.

