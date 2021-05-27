Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time and still holds a place in heart of its millions (and millions) of fans.

Before propelling himself to Hollywood stardom and becoming one of the world’s most famous people, Johnson was making his name in professional wrestling – leaving as an eight-time WWE champion.

The 49-year-old hasn’t appeared to forget his roots either, and regularly visits his former employers, even featuring at live shows occasionally.

It looks like WWE have even snapped up the next generation of talent in the family, signing Johnson’s daughter Simone.

And despite only making the move to the WWE Performance Center last year, Simone is already showing that hard work certainly runs in the family.

The 19-year-old was recently reported to have become the 'most-improved developmental talent in squats for the period of January - May 2021’ – a fact made even more impressive after she suffered a knee injury last year.

Despite that small setback, Simone looks well on her way to making her eventual debut on NXT in the near-future.

In a wholesome video, Dwayne flies back to the developmental center and offers tips and advice to Simone, as well as other trainee wrestlers.

While her father keeps a close eye on Simone’s progress, she doesn’t believe that he is imposing on her career.

“He doesn’t really push any of his ideals on me,” said Simone.

“And he’s very supportive of me finding my own path and figuring out what works for me in terms of wrestling, and move-set, and character – and everything like that.”

The Rock Returning to WWE?

While she gears up for her first appearance on the roster, there are rumours that her father could be making a much-anticipated comeback.

Another Superstar with Samoan roots Roman Reigns has been causing a stir in WWE since he became a heel in 2020.

The ‘Big Dog’ won the Universal Championship at Payback last year and has since dismantled opponents such as Kevin Owens, Edge, Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso – referring to himself as the ‘Tribal Chief’ who runs Samoa’s golden wrestling dynasty.

This leaves the stage perfectly set for Rocky to make his grand return.

WrestleMania 39 is set to be held in Hollywood, and if there’s any main event worthy of such a stage, it’s The Rock vs Roman Reigns – with a world title on the line.

While we wait for that behemoth of a bout, fourth-generation Superstar Simone will certainly be headlining shows in the not-so-distant future.

