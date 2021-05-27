Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David de Gea had a night to forget on Wednesday.

The Manchester United stalwart played a starring role in the epic Europa League final shootout but, unfortunately, the role was that of the villain.

After a cagey affair drifted towards the inevitable lottery of penalties, many wondered whether United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might hook De Gea off in favour of Dean Henderson.

De Gea's recent record when facing a spot kick is positively woeful while Henderson boasts one of the best out there.

Solskjaer would back the Spaniard in the end, handing De Gea the perfect opportunity to end his long-running penalty nightmare.

That show of faith from the boss was as good as it would get, sadly. De Gea went on to concede 11 penalties in the shoot out before, in a cruel twist of fate, missing the decisive kick.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

So just why is De Gea's penalty record so poor?

Well, in an interesting Twitter thread posted by user John Harrison, De Gea's 'negative step' technique is highlighted as his chief downfall when stepping up to save a spot kick.

Harrison draws comparisons between De Gea's approach and that of Iker Casillas, highlighting that the key difference lies within the first step they take.

As you can see, De Gea takes an inward step, hamstringing his ability to reach the corners. Casillas, meanwhile, takes a large 'power step' outwards, providing the necessary momentum to reach out for even the most well placed of kicks.

The images within the thread show just how effective the power step technique can be and how De Gea's negative step hands the penalty taker a massive advantage.

While his footwork in the initial stages of the Villarreal shootout was better, De Gea soon reverted to type with the habitual inward step rearing its head once again.

It is the sort of thing you would have thought would've been spotted by a coach by now, especially with the Spanish stopper's penalty issues extending as far back as 2016.

After last night's calamity in Gdansk, De Gea has now conceded every single one of the last 40 penalties he has faced in all competitions.

Having been usurped by Henderson in the latter parts of the season, De Gea might struggle for any sort of significant game time at United should he remain beyond the summer.

If he wants that number one spot back, then his response in the next few months could prove to be crucial.

