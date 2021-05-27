Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls facing battle to keep Charles Hagan this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has already started his preparations for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign in League One by making a host of changes to his squad.

As well as deciding to release 10 senior players earlier this month, the 47-year-old opted to extend the stays of Sam Hutchinson, Alex Hunt and Ciaran Brennan.

The Owls boss also made drastic changes concerning the club's Under-23 set-up as a number of alterations were made.

One of the individuals who was offered a new deal was attacker Charles Hagan who was used predominately at youth level by Wednesday last season.

Whilst he has yet to start a senior game for the Owls, the 19-year-old was handed his debut during the club's clash with Fulham in the League Cup last September.

Despite having an offer on the table, Hagan has yet to commit his future to Wednesday and is now attracting interest from elsewhere.

According to The Star, Stoke City, Brentford and Charlton Athletic are all monitoring the attacker's situation at Hillsborough ahead of potential swoops this summer.

Hagan will become a free agent next month if he refuses to extend his stay in Sheffield.

Whilst Hagan struggled to make any inroads on Wednesday's starting eleven during the 2020/21 campaign due to the presence of Jordan Rhodes, Elias Kachunga and Callum Paterson, he may finally be given the opportunity to prove himself at senior level next year.

The Owls could also benefit from Hagan's presence as they are currently short on attacking options after opting to release Rhodes, Kachunga and Kadeem Harris.

1 of 28 Who won the 2020 Champions League final? Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool Real Madrid

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas Hagan may be tempted by a move to Brentford or Stoke who will both be playing in a higher division than Wednesday next season, it is unlikely that he will be given the game-time that he needs to improve as a player at these particular clubs.

Providing that Moore is willing to include the attacker in his plans for the upcoming campaign, there is no reason why the teenager cannot go on to feature in the third-tier for the Owls.

However, if Wednesday are instead looking to bring a number of fresh faces who are able to operate in a similar role to Hagan, it may be a wise decision for the former Chelsea academy player to call time on his spell at Hillsborough.

By making a switch to a lower league side who can offer the guarantee of the regular first-team football, Hagan could potentially kick-start his career.

Read More – Everything you need to know about the summer transfer window!

News Now - Sport News