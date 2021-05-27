Sunderland transfer rumours: Black Cats defender Luke O'Nien linked with summer exit

After witnessing his side suffer an aggregate defeat at the hands of Lincoln City in the play-offs last week, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has already decided to make some alterations to his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 39-year-old opted to release seven players on Tuesday as Callum McFadzean, Chris Maguire, Conor McLaughlin, Grant Leadbitter, Max Power, Josh Scowen and Remi Matthews will all now be forced to find new clubs when their contracts expire in June.

Meanwhile, Aiden McGeady, Denver Hume and Luke O'Nien have all been offered fresh terms by the Black Cats as they look to keep this trio at the club this summer.

However, with a number of clubs understood to be interested in O'Nien, Sunderland may be forced to wave goodbye to the defender in the coming weeks.

According to Football Insider, the 26-year-old's situation at the Stadium of Light is being closely monitored by Preston North End, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Luton Town.

Despite having a deal on the table, O'Nien could be tempted to move to one of these four clubs as it will give the chance to test himself in the Championship next season.

Whilst the defender was unable to inspire his side to promotion during the previous campaign, he did produce a host of impressive displays in League One as he made 40 appearances for the club.

Utilised predominately by Johnson as a centre-back, O'Nien also lined up as a right-back, right-midfielder and as a central midfielder as he illustrated a great deal of versatility.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive O'Nien has been during his time at Sunderland, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting the attention of a number of second-tier sides ahead of the summer window.

During the 2020/21 campaign, the defender illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving in League One by averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.95 which was only bettered by two of his Black Cats team-mates.

As well as leading the way at the Stadium of Light in terms of interceptions per game (1.4), O'Nien also ranked in the top-five for clearances (2.8 per match) and blocks (0.4 per match).

A key cog in Sunderland's set-up, the defender's departure could have a profound impact on the club's fortunes next year as there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a sufficient replacement for him.

Therefore, the Black Cats will be hoping that O'Nien opts against making a move to the Championship by signing the deal that has been offered to him.

