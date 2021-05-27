Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Map Leaks And Rumours

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Season 7 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is on its way and as always new map changes are expected; we have all the information around what map changes players could see in the new season.

New seasons don’t just bring about map changes, but also new weapons, new skins and weapon wraps.

As one season comes to an end, gaming fanatics start to think about what changes they are going to see to the highly popular battle royale game.

With a new primal theme being added in the last season, fans should be thoroughly excited to see what new map changes will be coming to the game.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass And Everything You Need To Know

What map changes are coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

The map typically doesn’t go through huge changes mid chapter and we are likely to see some minor changes when Season 7 arrives.

The most obvious changes will be ones to some of the Points of Interest (POI) that are already in the Fortnite map. These types of changes are what we saw in the last season, as three new POI’s were added; Boney Burbs, Colossal Crops and The Spire.

These were all in line with the new Primal theme that came with the last season. Therefore it is very likely that these locations will either be removed entirely or changed drastically in the next season.

A possible new theme for the season could be one around Aliens and Space. Many believe this could be the case as there are a lot of Alien themed files that were added to a recent patch.

If this is the case, then the new map changes would follow this idea and this would be a pretty exciting theme for players to enjoy for Season 7.

