Tottenham transfer rumours: Fabrizio Romano names centre-back Spurs are targeting this summer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham have identified their main target at centre-back ahead of the transfer window opening next month.

What did Fabrizio Romano say?

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano claimed that despite Spurs currently operating without a manager, the club have already decided on which central defender they would like to prioritise signing this summer.

Romano said: “Tottenham are pushing to sign Joachim Andersen. Was playing for Fulham, fantastic season, great player. Now he’s obviously owned by Lyon so they need to talk with Lyon and they are waiting for the manager situation but Andersen is on the list and he’s the main target for Tottenham at centre back.

“But also, other European clubs are interested in Andersen so it will be an open race. Let’s see how and when Tottenham will move, but he’s the main target at centre-back. So, remember the name, Joachim Andersen, because many clubs are interested but Tottenham are really, really interested.”

Who else is interested in signing Andersen?

As Romano mentioned, there are a number of clubs who are reportedly keen on Andersen. Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester have all been linked with the 24-year-old, while Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace are also believed to be admirers of the Danish international.

This indicates that Spurs may not have things all their own way in their pursuit of Andersen, as they could face a battle with several Premier League rivals to secure his signature.

How does Andersen compare to Tottenham's current centre-backs?

Favourably, in most departments.

Spurs have largely relied on Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez to cover their centre-back positions this season, as the trio have all made at least 18 top-flight appearances.

According to WhoScored, Andersen, who has been on loan at Fulham this year, has held the upper hand over all three when it comes to aerial duels won per game (3.2), interceptions per game (1.4) and clearances per game (4.8).

This suggests that he would add something to Tottenham's back line if he joined the club this summer.

How important is it that Tottenham sign Andersen this summer?

Spurs certainly need to bring in a centre-back in the next transfer window.

The club reportedly want to sell Sanchez this summer, and Dier's form has been unimpressive over the last 12 months, which led to him missing out on England's provisional 33-man squad earlier this week for next month's European Championships.

Furthermore, youngster Japhet Tanganga has recently been ruled out for at least two months after suffering ankle ligament damage, which means that he could miss a large portion of pre-season training.

With this in mind, it is vitally important that Tottenham bring in defensive reinforcements this summer, and Andersen appears to be the ideal signing.

He now has a season's worth of experience in England's top division, and he helped make Fulham a stronger defensive unit, as the side kept nine clean sheets in the 31 league matches that he played in this season. They did not keep any in the seven games that he missed.

Tottenham need to improve at the back next year after conceding 45 goals in the Premier League in 2020/21, and Andersen could be the player to come in and tighten up the defence.

