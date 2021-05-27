Fabrizio Romano delivers Arsenal transfer update involving 15-goal star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have reopened talks with the agent of Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia.

What's the latest transfer news involving Buendia?

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano revealed that Buendia is a target for the Gunners this summer and they have contacted his agent regarding a move to the Emirates.

Romano said, "Now they have reopened talks with the agent of Buendia, so he's one of the options for Arsenal. Let's see what happens in the next weeks."

The journalist also revealed that Arsenal were last in contact with the playmaker's agent in December.

How many goals has Buendia scored this season?

The 24-year-old has had a remarkable 2020/21 campaign in England's second division. He was crowned the Championship Player of the Season at the EFL Awards as he helped his side to a dominant 97 points, securing both the title and their return to the Premier League.

The Argentine ended the season on 15 goals as his side's second top scorer behind Teemu Pukki, but it was his assist tally that grabbed the headlines. He registered 16 league assists, which is by far and away the leading number in the Championship - four ahead of Reading's Michael Olise (12).

How did Buendia perform in his previous Premier League campaign?

Norwich's top flight campaign in the 2019/2020 season ultimately ended in disappointment and relegation. However, Buendia proved to be one of a few positives for the Canaries.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old claimed seven Premier League assists and provided a regular creative threat to opposition defences.

He recorded 2.3 key passes per game which, in comparison to Arsenal's Martin Odegaard who topped the list for the Gunners this season with 1.4, suggests that the Argentine would add an extra creative spark to Mikel Arteta's attack.

Where would Buendia fit into Arsenal's starting XI?

Throughout the current campaign Buendia has played predominantly on the right wing with 39 appearances there in the Championship this term. However, according to Transfermarkt he can also play as a left-sided attacker and a central attacking midfielder.

His versatility across the attacking midfield positions could be a useful asset to Arteta who may look to play him more centrally due to Nicolas Pepe holding down the right-hand side, after a late season push saw the Ivorian end the campaign in double figures for league goals.

Bukayo Saka has also developed into one of Arsenal's better wingers on the left-hand side, which may force Arteta to play Buendia through the middle of midfield if the Spaniard can persuade the 24-year-old to come to the Emirates.

