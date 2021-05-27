Forza Horizon 5: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon are looking to add another great game to their franchise with Forza Horizon 5 and we have all the information surrounding the release date.

The latest game - Forza Horizon 4 - has been a great hit with gamers as it perfectly combines great graphics and scenery with outstanding gaming mechanics.

The game was highly rated, and even the critics were impressed as the fourth edition or Forza Horizon managed to win Sports/Racing Title of the Year at the December 2018 Game Awards.



Alongside the release date, we have all the information revealed so far on what looks to be the next big racing game.

When will Forza Horizon 5 Be Released?

Forza Horizon 5 is in early development, so the exact date of the game being released is not known. However it is expected that it will be launched either in late 2021 or in 2022.

Typically with the franchise, we have seen the games released on an alternated annual basis, so it does seem more likely that the game will come out in 2022.

What players will be hoping is that a lot more information will be released and will come out at the E3 gaming event.

The event lasts three days in mid June, (from June 12th to June 15th) and it will be revealing lots of new information around new games and new products coming to the latest consoles. If any new information comes out on the game, we will be sure to update you right here.

What makes this upcoming racing game so exciting is that it has always been a game for players at any level, and this increases its popularity massively.

