As a dramatic Europa league final fades further into our rearview mirrors, all eyes will turn to Porto with the Champions League final now only days away.

Club football's showpiece event was originally set to be hosted in Turkey, but had to be moved to Portugal due to coronavirus restrictions.

Manchester City, who are desperate to end their long-running European hoodoo, will duke it out with fellow English side Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao.

Not only will the winners be crowned Champions of Europe, but they will also join a long and illustrious list of some of the best teams to take to a football field.

So, with that in mind, we thought we would have a go at ranking the previous winners of the prestigious crown from worst to best.

Champions League winners ranking

28. Marseille (1993)

The fence side were the first ever winners of the Champions League in its current format but the victory was shrouded in controversy after the club owner tried to fix a Ligue 1 game in the build-up.

27. Chelsea (2012)

Chelsea were battered black and blue on the night by Bayern Munich but somehow managed to come out on top. In truth, there have been many a better Chelsea side.

26. Milan (2003)

One of the worst finals in memory. The game ended goalless before Carlo Ancelotti's side won on penalties.

25. Porto (2004)

Back when 'The Special One' really was 'The Special One', he took a decent Porto side to the highest point in the club game.

24. Milan (1994)

A Milan side that seemed allergic to scoring goals. They scored just 6 in the group stages and only 36 in 34 Serie A games. Somehow, they smashed four past Barcelona in the final.

23. Manchester United (2008)

Despite being regarded as one of the greatest United sides ever, their 2008 win was far from swashbuckling, scoring just eight goals in seven knockout matches. In fact, had it not been for John terry's slip in Russia, they wouldn't even be on this list.

22. Inter Milan (2010)

A typical Jose Mourinho performance. Inter boasted just 32% possession in the final but Diego Milito's brace got the job done.

21. Real Madrid (2016)

Madrid were heavily propped up by Cristiano Ronaldo's 16 goals in the tournament that season. They also needed penalties to sneak by Atletico Madrid in the final.

20. Borussia Dortmund (1997)

Dortmund eased past firm-favourites Juventus in the final thanks in no small part to a sumptuous Lars Ricken lob.

19. Real Madrid (1998)

Madrid finally ended over three decades of European pain when they beat Juventus in the final.

18. Liverpool (2005)

At first glance, this Liverpool side looks to have been placed far too high up the list. However, they did beat Juventus and Mourinho's Chelsea en route to the last two before claiming victory over one of the greatest AC Milan sides in history.

That has to count for something, right?

17. Juventus (1996)

Inspired by a fresh-faced Alessandro Del Piero, Juve claimed a close-run victory over Ajax on penalties.

16. Real Madrid (2000)

Steve McManaman scored in the final but it's a campaign that will be best remembered for Fernando Redondo’s assist against Manchester United in the quarters.

15. Liverpool (2019)

Before you grab your pitch forks, Liverpool fans, keep in mind that Liverpool lost all three of their away games in the group stage and only made the last 16 thanks to some last-ditch Alisson Becker heroics.

14. Milan (2007)

The revenge job. After the devastation of the 2005 final, Milan got their own back, beating Liverpool in Athens.

13. Barcelona (2006)

Barca only narrowly beat Arsenal in the Paris final but any team with the likes of Samuel Eto'o, Ronaldinho and Deco on the books must be pretty special.

12. Bayern Munich (2001)

Another revenge job of sorts, the Bavarian giants knocked Manchester United out in the quarters, Real Madrid in the semi's and snuck past Valencia in the final.

11. Barcelona (2011)

With Lionel Messi (12 goals in the competition) in inspirational form, Barca dominated Manchester United at Wembley in a thoroughly one sided final. Andres Iniesta and Xavi were simply unplayable.

10. Real Madrid (2002)

Zinedine Zidane's volley in the final. That's all we need to say.

9. Real Madrid (2014)

17 goals from Ronaldo launched Madrid into the final, but it was a late goal from Sergio Ramos that kept the La Decima dream alive.

8. Bayern Munich (2020)

Hansi Flick's side took Barcelona apart with an astonishing semi-final performance last year.

They then shut out PSG"s frightening attack with relative ease to claim a famous win.

7. Ajax (1995)

A side littered with ridiculous talent. With Clarence Seedorf, Edgar Davids, Jari Litmanen, Finidi George and Marc Overmars and an 18-year-old Patrick Kluivert in the side, it is no surprise that they claimed European glory.

6. Real Madrid (2017)

One again lead by an unstoppable Ronaldo, Madrid showed their European pedigree to claim yet another title.

5. Real Madrid (2018)

Retaining the Champions League title is one of the most difficult tasks in the world of sport but this Madrid side did it with relative ease.

4. Barcelona (2015)

Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar? Why did opposition defenders even bother showing up...

3. Bayern Munich (2013)

While they left it late against Dortmund in the Wembley final, Bayern did beat Barca 7-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

2. Manchester United (1999)

Images of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer poking home have been immortalised in United folklore. One of the greatest comeback ever seen in a final, this United side really were something special.

1. Barcelona (2009)

Pep Guardiola at the helm, Iniesta, Xavi and Sergio Busquets in the middle and Thierry Henry, Messi and Eto'o upfront?

There was only ever going to be one winner.

