In the latest edition of the deeply personal rivalry we didn’t know we needed, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have been going at it once again via social media.

The pair are continuing a long-running feud in the lead up to DeChambeau’s appearance at the fourth iteration of The Match golf challenge. Phil Mickelson will team up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady while DeChambeau pairs up with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The event, scheduled for July 6, will raise money for various charities, including Feeding America.

Although Koepka isn’t involved, he couldn’t resist the opportunity to take a dig at his rival DeChambeau.

In a tweet, Koepka said: "Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12," in reference to Rodgers being teamed up with DeChambeau.

DeChambeau responded to Koepka with: "It's nice to be living rent free in your head!"

These taunts occurred after NFL GOAT Tom Brady teased DeChambeau by posting memes made from screenshots of a leaked video from an interview the Golf Channel hosted between rounds at the PGA Championship.

It featured DeChambeau walking behind distracted interviewee Koepka. As DeChambeau passed, he said Koepka "just needs to start it on the right line," a jibe about Koepka’s dodgy putting during that day.

A furious Koepka can be seen rolling his eyes and heard laying down an expletive laden tirade at DeChambeau. The interview was cut prematurely.

DeChambeau fired back at Brady’s memes with a reference to "Deflategate" scandal: “@TomBrady, once @AaronRodgers12 and I take down you and @PhilMickelson, you will feel just as deflated as those balls were in the AFC Championship Game.”

The rivalry between Koepka and DeChambeau can be traced back to 2019, when the former was one of several golf stars who called out the latter for perceived slow play. The feud got deeper in 2020 when DeChambeau poked fun at Koepka’s physique on a Twitch stream. Koepka had appeared in his birthday suit on the front cover of The Body Issue of ESPN magazine, setting up DeChambeau for a pop.

The controversial golfer said: "I don't know if his genetics even make him (Koepka) look good, to be honest. I mean, the Body Issue, he didn't have any abs, I can tell you that. I've got some abs."

However, it’s safe to say Koepka won the round when he responded on Twitter with a picture of his four Major trophies, alongside the caption: “2 short of a 6 pack!”.

At this point, DeChambeau had no Majors to his name.

These kinds of rivalries aren’t common in golf, but they certainly bring a new audience to sport!

