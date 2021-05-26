Tottenham transfer news: Wilfried Zaha once again linked with Spurs move

According to Goal, Tottenham are one of two Premier League sides interested in signing Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Zaha?

Crystal Palace winger Zaha has attracted the interest of Tottenham and the north London side are "keen" to tempt the Ivory Coast international away from Selhurst Park, according to Goal.

The report also states that Palace will "fight hard" to retain their main player, despite big changes at the club after Roy Hodgson managed his final game for the club against Liverpool.

The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his contract and will reportedly not be signing a fresh deal at the club. Based on the report by Goal, there is the belief that Zaha could be available for around £40m, £28m more than Spurs initially tried to sign him for.

Have Tottenham bid for Zaha before?

In 2016, as per The Guardian, Tottenham had a bid for Zaha rejected after Palace chairman Steve Parish branded the touted fee for the then 23-year-old as "ridiculous".

Speaking on talkSPORT (via the Guardian), Parish said, “We had a bid from Spurs but £12m – it’s ridiculous. I can’t imagine that they’re serious.”

Spurs reportedly submitted a bid in the region of £12m with add ons of up to £2m, which was quickly rebuffed by Palace, who were keen to retain Zaha's services.

How important is Zaha to Palace?

The report from Goal states that the Eagles are keen to keep the forward and build their side around both Zaha and Eberechi Eze, although the former QPR attacking midfielder recently suffered an Achilles injury which could keep him out the side on a long-term basis.

The Ivory Coast international is key to Palace's success and his importance to the side can't be understated. Indeed, Zaha ended the season as the top goal scorer at Selhurst Park with 11 Premier League goals.

He is also by far the most fouled player in the Palace squad with 2.9 fouls (via WhoScored) against him per league game, which is naturally important for getting his side up the pitch and winning free-kicks in dangerous areas.

Could he be brought in to help replace Harry Kane?

According to reports from Sky Sports, Kane is keen to leave Tottenham and seek pastures new in search of trophies. If the England captain were to mov elsewhere, perhaps Zaha could help soften the blow of his absence.

A proven Premier League goal scorer, the former Manchester United youngster might not necessarily be as prolific but, forming part of a new-look attack, perhaps he's worth considering.

Still, the winger would need to be one of a few attacking signings that Daniel Levy makes this summer, as Kane's goalscoring exploits will need replacing. Frankly, Zaha alone can't guarantee that attacking output in the same way with just 11 league goals in comparison to Kane's 23.

Spurs could also look to sign the likes of Danny Ings from Southampton who, according to Eurosport, is of interest to the north London outfit. With 12 goals in 26 starts, perhaps he could be an able replacement for Kane if Zaha was to sign as well.

