French Open: Can you answer these 15 questions to prove you're the ultimate Roland-Garros expert?

The French Open gets underway next week, but how good is your knowledge of tennis’ only clay-court major?

This year’s competition promises to be fiercely competitive. Ashleigh Barty will bid for her second Roland-Garros title, Iga Świątek is seeking to continue her remarkable record on this surface and Serena Williams remains in search of a record-equalling 24th major trophy.

Unlike nine months ago, fans will be able to attend the event this time around and with Court Phillipe-Chatrier’s new state of the art roof, tennis’ second Grand Slam of the season looks to have everything in place.

We’ve analysed the record books, sorted through the history and put together a mega quiz for the most die-hard of fans.

From Serena to Sharapova, to Seles –– test your knowledge of previous champions and find out how much you know.

