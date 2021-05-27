Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The biggest game in club football is only days away now.

Manchester City and Chelsea are preparing for one of the biggest nights in the history of their respective clubs as they jet off to Porto for Saturday's showpiece event.

For City, it represents the opportunity to finally put all their European heartache behind them and claim the trophy they have so craved for the last decade.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be hoping to get one over City just one more time this season, as they aim to replicate the endeavours of their 20123 forefathers.

It takes a special group of players to go all the way in the Champions League, but it takes an even more special individual to stand out at the top table of European football.

While it is the goalscorer who inevitably hog the headlines, BT Sport have right paid tribute to some of the magicians behind the goals by listing their greatest Champions League assists of all time.

In the incredible Twitter thread, which can be found by clicking here, BT takes us on a marvellous journey down memory lane by reminding us of some truly spectacular passes. So, who made the cut?

The greatest Champions League assists

20. Virgil van Dijk v Bayern Munich 2018/19

Van Dijk's pinpoint overhead ball set Sadio Mane in on goal as Liverpool eased past Bayern.

19. Angel Di Maria v Copenhagen 2013/14

Nothing beats a Rabona assist.

18. Neymar vs Leipzig 2019/20

Now we can't be sure that Neymar meant this touch, but knowing him, it certainly was intentional.

17. Nico Barella v Real Madrid 2020/21

Barella's gorgeous little back-heel past Sergio Ramos was on of the passes of the ongoing season

16. Juan Mata vs Wolfsburg 2014/15

A no-look back heel over the defence right onto the foot of Chris Smalling? Stop it, Juan.

15. Romelu Lukaku v Slavia Prague 2019/20

Does it get any better than a pinpoint cross with the outside of the boot? Sensational stuff from the big Belgian.

14. Andres Iniesta v Arsenal 2010/11

A list of this ilk simply wouldn't be complete without an Iniesta contribution. A tricky little run before a delicate dink to Lionel Messi left the Arsenal defence with no hope.

15. Florian Neuhuas v Inter 2020/21

Neuhaus sublimely controlled drilled ball split the Inter defence in biblical fashion.

12. Alvaro Morata v Bayern Munich 2015/16

Morata picked up the ball deep in his own half, taking the entire Bayern defence on a merry chase before feeding Juan Cuadrado to smash home.

11. Marcos Reus v Malaga 2012/13

The streets will never forget that 2013 Dortmund side. If you need reminding of how good they were, just have a look at Reus' near-impossible flick to set Robert Lewandowski in on goal.

10. Trent Alexander-Arnold v Barcelona 2018/19

Alexander-Arnold's quick thinking caught the Barcelona defence cold as Liverpool completed a truly remarkable comeback. Corner taken quickly, ORIGI...

9. Alphonso Davies v Barcelona 2019/20

Davies showed his immense speed and skill as he just ran on and on and on before laying it on a plate for his teammates.

8. Paul Scholes vs Milan 2007/08

There weren't many people who could pass a ball like Scholes but his deft scoop into the path of Wayne Rooney was special even by his high standards.

7. Fernando Redondo v Manchester United 1999/00

As if his back-heel pass to himself in the build up wasn't enough, Redondo then gift-wrapped the goal for Raul. A simply sensational bit of work.

6. Dani Alves v Basel 2008/09

No look? Outside the boot? Landed on a dime? This is just showing off.

5. Dusan Tadic v Real Madrid 2018/19

Tadic set Europe alight with some of his performances during Ajex's remarkable run to final four. However, his turn, skill and pinpoint pass against the holders was his crowning moment.

4. Theo Walcott v Liverpool 2007/08

Have you ever seen speed like it? Walcott turned on the afterburners to leave the Liverpool defence in his dust before setting up Emmanuel Adebayor.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

3. Denis Bergkamp v Juventus 2001/02

A twist, a turn and a lofted ball through to Freddie Ljungberg? Iconic Bergkamp.

2. Andres Iniesta v PSG 2014/15

It's that man again. In truth, this could easily have been the winner. Iniesta set off and simply wasn't for being tackled as he skipped his through before delightfully setting up Neymar.

If you ever need reminding of why we call it the 'Beautiful Game' just have a watch of this.

1. Kaka v Liverpool 2004/05

AC Milan fans won't have very many happy memories from that night in Istanbul but Kaka's kingly assist might be one of them.

The vision and skill required to pick out this pass is extra-terrestrial but the Brazilian made it look so easy. Cespo has no need to break his stride as the ball glide sumptuously into his path.

