Pokémon GO Fest 2021: Release Date, Ticket Prices, Exclusives, Bonuses And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pokemon Go Fest is returning to 2021, and you are the show director of the music event!

This year, Pokemon will be celebrating its 25th anniversary and the fifth birthday of Pokemon Go and excitement is growing about what will be involved this time around.

Niantic will be partnering up with Google Play who will be officially sponsoring the two-day event, and have promised that each day will be a “unique experience.”

It seems like the developers are putting huge expectations on the event itself and have assured trainers that it will be unlike anything they’ve witnessed in the augmented reality (AR) game since its launch in July 2016.

Read more: Pokemon Go: Latest News and Updates, Events, Promo Codes And Everything You Need To Know

Here is everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Fest 2021:

Release Date

Niantic have confirmed that the event will take place virtually across two days. From 10 am to 6 pm local time each day on 17th and 18th July, trainers can take advantage of some exclusive content as part of the celebration.

Ticket Prices

Ticket prices will be drastically reduced in comparison to 2020.

The game’s developer confirmed in the official Pokemon Go blog that they will cost $5 (£3.52) in 2021 - rather than $14.99 (£10.57) that was charged last year.

Exclusives

As mentioned above, Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will be held over two days - the first day focusing on “Catch!”, while the second emphasises “Raid!”

On Saturday 17th July 2021 from 10 am BST to 6 pm BST, trainers will be able to enjoy the following features (according to Pokemon Go’s blog):

Hourly habitats are back! This year will feature four themed habitat hours—Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave—rotating throughout the event. During each habitat hour, certain Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

This year will feature four themed habitat hours—Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave—rotating throughout the event. During each habitat hour, certain Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild. The Jungle habitat will feature Pokémon such as Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more.

habitat will feature Pokémon such as Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more. The Desert Mountain habitat will feature Pokémon such as Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more.

habitat will feature Pokémon such as Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more. The Ocean Beach habitat will feature Pokémon such as Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more.

habitat will feature Pokémon such as Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more. The Cave habitat will feature Pokémon such as Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, and more.

habitat will feature Pokémon such as Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, and more. Raids on Saturday will feature Pokémon such as Hitmontop, Cranidos, and Deino—plus, Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon wearing special costumes will be appearing in raids!

on Saturday will feature Pokémon such as Hitmontop, Cranidos, and Deino—plus, Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon wearing special costumes will be appearing in raids! Pokémon related to music—such as Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino, and a special costumed Pikachu—will be appearing in the wild throughout the day.

Get ready for Pokémon GO Fest with a free event shirt avatar item.

Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole will be making their Pokémon GO debut during the event. If you’re lucky, you may encounter one!

As well as this, you will be required to assist Professor Willow and the respective team leaders to put on a music celebration by choosing certain Pokemon to join the party.

Special research completed on the day set by Niantic will be rewarded with a Mythical Pokemon, an avatar t-shirt and a pose. Also, if you take a snapshot with your camera, you might be in for a treat.

Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star - your choice will determine the in-game music that will play for you during the event. The Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda has produced brand-new tracks just for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, including a rock-and-rolling track for Pikachu Rock Star fans, a high-energy electro-pop song for Pikachu Pop Star stans, and more!

- your choice will determine the in-game music that will play for you during the event. The Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda has produced brand-new tracks just for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, including a rock-and-rolling track for Pikachu Rock Star fans, a high-energy electro-pop song for Pikachu Pop Star stans, and more! You’ll also get to fill out the rest of your musical group! Will you pick Galarian Ponyta or Galarian Zigzagoon? Gardevoir or Flygon? All these Pokémon will be dressed to impress in special event costumes!

If you thought you were spoilt for choice already, think again. There is even more on offer to trainers with tickets. The Global Challenge Arena is making a return for 2020, along with habitant hours which can be boosted with incenses.

The Pokemon up for grabs are:

Jungle : Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, and Serperior.

: Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, and Serperior. Desert Mountain : Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Tyranitar, Flygon, and Throh.

: Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Tyranitar, Flygon, and Throh. Ocean Beach : Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, and Sawk.

: Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, and Sawk. Cave: Umbreon, Unown F, Unown G, Gardevoir, Absol, and Galvantula.

The cherry on the cake will come in the form of Shiny variants, with percentage rates increased during this event.

Making their debut in the game will be Shiny Unown F, Shiny Throh and Shiny Sawk.

On the Sunday of Pokemon GO Fest 2021, there will be an increased focus on raids that players can tackle. While Niantic are yet to reveal what species will be appearing in five-star raids, the developer has revealed the bonuses that will be on offer to trainers on the day.

They are as follows:

Earn an extra 10,000 XP in raid rewards when you complete a Raid Battle.

Spin Gym Photo Discs to earn up to 10 Raid Passes. These can be used for in-person raids.

Complete Timed Research to earn up to eight Remote Raid Passes. These can be used to join a raid from anywhere.

Pick up a free event bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes! This will be available in the shop on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Bonuses

Across both days, Niantic have listed the following bonuses for Pokemon Go Fest 2021:

Trainer photos will be featured in the Today View Share your photos with #PokemonGOFest2021 for a chance to see them featured during the event.

All Lure Modules activated during event hours will last for three hours

Special music created by Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda will be playing in the app throughout the event.

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during event hours.

Pokémon hatching from 7 km eggs include Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino, and more.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks, special on-map visual effects, and more!

Ticket holders can expect both days of the event to feature the following.

Open Gifts or spin PokéStops to get special event stickers.

Take snapshots on both event days for a surprise!

Unown F and Unown G will be attracted to Incense throughout the event. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

Also, trainers can expect fun surprises and exclusive perks.

Google Play Points multiplier! From now until May 30, Google Play members will get 4× Google Play Points on all purchases made in Pokémon GO, including tickets. There will also be a special earn rate from July 12th to July 18th. Join now if you haven’t already!

Plus, Trainers using Android devices on Saturday, July 17th, will be eligible for an exclusive Sponsored Gift to help power their Pokémon GO Fest experience. Stay tuned for more details.

The print-at-home kit is returning this year for Trainers around the world!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News