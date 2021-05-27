Devin Haney wants to be recognised as one of the best in a division that is stacked from top to bottom with talent including the likes of Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez Jr.

To do this, Haney (25-0, 18 KO's) plans to make a big statement when he puts his WBC title on the line against his mandatory challenger Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KO's) on Saturday night at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The undefeated WBC lightweight champion feels in fantastic shape as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career to date.

"It’s been a great eight-week camp," Haney said to World Boxing News. "I started in Las Vegas, got some light sparring, then travelled to the Bay Area.

"I spent three weeks training with Victor Conte and Remi Korchemny at SNAC.

"The remaining weeks, I’ve been in Las Vegas, getting great sparring work with local pros that have been pushing me hard.

"I’m ready! The world will see, I’m the best fighter on the planet."

Venezuela's Linares has tasted defeat just five times in a 52-fight career, including a loss to ex-WBC and WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko via technical knockout.

The 35-year-old is a former three-weight world champion, a fact which the 22-year-old Haney is only too well aware of.

"Linares is a great fighter that has a lot left in the tank," he added. "He has held multiple world championships in three weight classes and he’s by far the biggest step up in my career.

"I give my dad Bill Haney, who is my trainer, a lot of credit, we know exactly what it takes to get this done on May 29th.

"My skills are on another level and I will make the necessary adjustments, wear him down and completely dominate this fight.

"This is the biggest fight of my career. A victory against Linares should gain me a lot of respect.

"Everyone knows that Linares is a dangerous fighter and winning this fight gives more reasons to all of the writers, fans, and boxing insiders, to campaign [for] the unification fight with Teofimo Lopez, or at the very least, a world title defense against Ryan Garcia.

"I’m putting the pressure on them."

Training out of Floyd Mayweather's gym in Las Vegas under the guidance of his father Bill Haney, Haney has vowed to put on a sparkling display in front of his home supporters when professional boxing returns to Sin City on May 29.

He continued: "Las Vegas is where I currently reside. I’m thrilled to have an opportunity to fight in front of my family and friends.

"I’ve only fought in Vegas a couple of times, way back in 2016, before I became a world champion.

"I’m 100% ready to show up and show out.

"Las Vegas is the mecca of boxing’s biggest shows and for me this is just the beginning.

"Now that COVID restrictions are loosening, I’m encouraging all the fans from around the world to come out and enjoy a great night of boxing.

"It’s going to be fireworks."

