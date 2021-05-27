Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jon Jones and Dana White both finally appear to be on the same page.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jones parted ways with long-time agent Malki Kawa of First Round Management earlier in the year, appointing former Golden Boy CEO Richard Schaefer as his advisor in the process.

Schaefer founded his own promotion called Ringstar Sports in 2016, which also lists former three-weight world champion Nonito Donaire and 18-year-old boxer Fernando Molina among its clients.

"I have retained Richard Schaefer as my advisor," said Jones in a statement. "Richard has been in the combat space for over 20 years and has put together some of the biggest global pay-per-view events over that period. The likes of [Floyd] Mayweather, [Oscar] de la Hoya, 'Canelo' [Alvarez], [Bernard] Hopkins, [Marco Antonio] Barrera and [Juan Manuel] Marquez have headlined the exciting events that Richard has promoted and produced.

"His knowledge and experience of the pay-per-view industry and combat sports are second to none. I am excited to embark on this next chapter of my career as I continue to cement my place in history as one of the greats with Richard as my advisor. I can’t wait to give my fans and the sport the fights they want to see."

And now Jones' decision to join forces with Schaefer appears to have received White's full support.

The UFC chief, who has previously toyed with the idea of launching Zuffa Boxing, spoke of his admiration after getting to know the former Golden Boy CEO on a personal level over the years.

"I like Richard," White said to ESPN. "I’ve known Richard for a long time, and obviously he built Golden Boy.

"He built that company. He knows what he’s doing. He’s a smart guy.

"I like and respect him, and if we can get something done, we will."

Whether or not this move will now help Jones get the fight he wants against Francis Ngannou remains to be seen.

However, White's endorsement surely can only be a sign of things to come.

