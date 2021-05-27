Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

EA Sports have been provided with multiple headaches regarding licencing of Serie A clubs in recent years.

Most notoriously, the American gaming organisation started to lose control concerning having certain teams in games when they lost the rights to have Juventus in their games.

Before the release of FIFA 20, Konami, the makers of Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) confirmed that Juventus would be signing an agreement with the Japanese firm that would secure all naming rights exclusively to them - meaning that no one else could use I Bianconeri or their club crest.

This meant the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo would be representing a team with an alias name to avoid using the club’s real name, with EA opting to go with Piemonte Calcio.

Allegedly, this deal is in place for the next three years, meaning that they will not be able to use their real name until at least 2023. This is of course depending on whether Konami opts to renew their contract during that timeframe.

However, EA have been inflicted with a further Italian casualty as they lose the rights to yet another Champions League club.

Another one bites the dust

To add to EA’s woes, Atalanta are the latest side to slip from their licensing grasp as Konami have signed an official contract with the Serie A side.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s team finished third following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign and have qualified for the Champions League once more.

The deal means that Konami have exclusive rights to the use of the Atalanta license, including team name, crest and kits. As a result of this, EA will not be able to use La Dea in their game and will have to come up with a substitute name and team badge.

They have joined fellow league teams Napoli, Lazio and Roma - as well as Juventus.

