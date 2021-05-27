Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United fans will be eager to forget the 2020/21 Europa League final.

The Red Devils went into the game against Villarreal in Gdansk as big favourites to win, but they were defeated 11-10 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after normal and extra time.

It was David de Gea's miss from 12 yards that handed Unai Emery his fourth Europa League trophy as a manager.

That was rather cruel on the goalkeeper and the majority of the blame for United's defeat should not be aimed at the Spaniard.

The Red Devils as a whole were simply not good enough in both normal time and extra time, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's in-game management the subject of much criticism.

Solskjaer didn't make a substitution until the 100th-minute, a decision that gets more baffling every single time you think about it.

Yet despite the team's failure in Gdansk, the Norwegian manager is set to be rewarded with a new three-year deal at the club.

As reported by The Telegraph, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward - who will leave United at the end of the year - believes Solskjaer is the right man for the job after he guided the team to a second-place finish in the Premier League.

Woodward will also see to it that Solskjaer is backed in the transfer market this summer, with the club looking to sign a new wide-forward, defender and central midfielder.

It's certainly a big call from the United hierarchy after Wednesday night's disaster, but there is no denying that the team showed signs of improvement in 2020/21.

As well as finishing second behind Manchester City, the Red Devils went the entire Premier League season unbeaten away from home.

The report of a potential new deal for Solskjaer has certainly come at the worst possible time. Nevertheless, you can still understand why United are keen to tie him down to a new contract.

That being said, the 48-year-old cannot afford a repeat of Gdansk in the near future...

