Man United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set for new contract despite Europa League final loss
Manchester United fans will be eager to forget the 2020/21 Europa League final.
The Red Devils went into the game against Villarreal in Gdansk as big favourites to win, but they were defeated 11-10 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after normal and extra time.
It was David de Gea's miss from 12 yards that handed Unai Emery his fourth Europa League trophy as a manager.
That was rather cruel on the goalkeeper and the majority of the blame for United's defeat should not be aimed at the Spaniard.
The Red Devils as a whole were simply not good enough in both normal time and extra time, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's in-game management the subject of much criticism.
Solskjaer didn't make a substitution until the 100th-minute, a decision that gets more baffling every single time you think about it.
Yet despite the team's failure in Gdansk, the Norwegian manager is set to be rewarded with a new three-year deal at the club.
As reported by The Telegraph, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward - who will leave United at the end of the year - believes Solskjaer is the right man for the job after he guided the team to a second-place finish in the Premier League.
Woodward will also see to it that Solskjaer is backed in the transfer market this summer, with the club looking to sign a new wide-forward, defender and central midfielder.
It's certainly a big call from the United hierarchy after Wednesday night's disaster, but there is no denying that the team showed signs of improvement in 2020/21.
As well as finishing second behind Manchester City, the Red Devils went the entire Premier League season unbeaten away from home.
The report of a potential new deal for Solskjaer has certainly come at the worst possible time. Nevertheless, you can still understand why United are keen to tie him down to a new contract.
That being said, the 48-year-old cannot afford a repeat of Gdansk in the near future...