Daily Digest: Red Bull launch competition to find Britain’s best female streetballers

In today’s news: Red Bull launch search to find Britain’s best female streetballers, Harriet Dart misses out on a place at the French Open, and the Women’s Sport Collective reveals research on women feeling unsafe while exercising.

Red Bull launch competition to find Britain’s best streetballers

Red Bull has announced the return of its 3x3 basketball competition, Red Bull Half Court. The competition will take place at Turnpike Lane in London on June 26th.

Teams will advance by winning games and their groups. They can also progress through the Own the Court Bonus, which rewards the team that has scored the most points cumulatively across their matches.

The tournament is open to women’s teams, giving female streetballers the chance to showcase their talent and earn a place at the World Finals in Russia. Teams can register here.

Harriet Dart loses out on French Open place

Britain’s Harriet Dart has failed to progress to the main draw of the French Open after losing to Liang En-shuo in the final round of qualifying. Dart was defeated 6-2, 6-2 by the player from Chinese Taipei.

Despite Dart’s defeat, Britain will still be represented in the French Open by Johanna Konta and Heather Watson. The main draw of the Grand Slam gets underway at the Stade Roland-Garros on Sunday.

Defending champio Iga Świątek, Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka are among the favourites to take the title.

Sky Sports News and Women’s Sport Collective publish research

The exclusive research, carried out by Sky Sports News in collaboration with the Women’s Sport Collective, found 79 percent of women said they felt unsafe while exercising.

In addition, seven percent of respondents said they had been sexually or physically abused, while 43 per cent of women said they had been harassed. The main concerns cited were exercising in the dark and personal safety.

A number of elite athletes, including golfer Laura Davies and boxer Cathy Brown, shared their own experiences of feeling unsafe while competing.

Hege Riise announces Team GB squad for Tokyo 2020

Team GB head coach Hege Riise has announced her squad heading to the Olympic Games this summer.

Selected names include goalkeepers Ellie Roebuck and Karen Bardsley, and defenders Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes, Millie Bright, Leah Williamson, and Rachel Daly.

The midfield is made up of Jill Scott, Keira Walsh, Caroline Weir, Sophie Ingle and Kim Little, while the attack will be headed up by Lauren Hemp, Ellen White, Georgia Stanway, Nikita Parris, and Fran Kirby.

Four names have also been selected as reserve players – Sandy MacIver, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Niamh Charles, and Ella Toone.

“I know first-hand as a former player just how proud my players will feel today at having been selected to represent Great Britain,” Riise said. “There is no greater sporting occasion in the world and I am honoured to lead this hugely talented team into the Games. We will go there aiming to win and we will give everything we have to achieve success.”

Naomi Osaka steps back from press duties at Roland-Garros

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has revealed she will not be completing her press duties at the upcoming French Open.

In a statement on Twitter, the 23-year-old claimed she felt there was “no regard for athletes’ mental health'' during press conferences and interviews. Osaka also said she believed “the whole situation is kicking a person while they’re down.”

Osaka is the current world number two and considered one of the favourites to win Roland-Garros, although she has often struggled on clay surfaces during her career.

Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, the reigning 200m world champion, voiced her support for Osaka. She posted: “This is so correct. I support this.”

