Derby County news: Update emerges regarding Rams' future ahead of summer transfer window

Whilst a host of Championship clubs have already started their preparations for the 2021/22 campaign, Derby County are currently in limbo due to the uncertainty surrounding their future.

Despite avoiding relegation to League One earlier this month by securing a draw in their crunch clash with Sheffield Wednesday, the Rams could potentially be demoted if the EFL decide to dock them points for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

According to Sky Sports, Derby will have to wait several weeks to learn their fate as an independent disciplinary commission are not set to hear the case involving the club until June.

This particular legal progress could go on for several months if the Rams decide to lodge an appeal.

Providing that the independent disciplinary commission decide that Derby's alleged accounting errors gave the club an unfair advantage in regards to the EFL's Profit and Sustainability guidelines, a sizeable points deduction will be handed out as punishment.

However, despite this concerning update, it is understood that the club's prospective buyers are fully aware of the situation that the Rams find themselves in and have not decided to pull out of talks with current owner Mel Morris.

An American consortium are discussing a potential takeover whilst a British-based group are also thought to be interested in purchasing Derby.

The Rams have already seen two takeover deals collapse this year as Sheikh Khaled and Erik Alonso were both unable to finalise moves.

With Derby currently under a transfer embargo, their plans for the upcoming transfer window have been put on hold as they are unable to sign players.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although the Rams may take some solace from the fact that their prospective buyers have not been put off by this news, the uncertainty surrounding the club's future is unquestionably a concern.

Considering that Derby will now have to wait to learn their fate in terms of possible points deductions and further charges, they simply cannot make any plans in terms of transfers which in turn could have a negative impact on their fortunes next season.

Whilst Morris will fund the club until he is able to find a new buyer, his patience has been tested by two failed takeovers and thus he will be hoping that a fresh deal can be completed relatively swiftly.

If Derby are demoted to the third-tier as a result of the findings of this independent disciplinary commission, it could turn out to be a tumultuous summer for the club as many of their players may opt to leave Pride Park.

