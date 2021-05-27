Tyson Fury could get knocked out by Deontay Wilder, claims Shannon Briggs.

Fury, 32, has been forced to fight Wilder for a third time instead of Anthony Joshua as originally planned after a judge decided in favour of the American in arbitration.

It will be the first encounter between the two since WBC heavyweight champion Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) stunned the boxing world by knocking out the 42-0-1 Wilder in front of a sell-out crowd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada in February 2020.

Fury has vowed to give Wilder another 'early night', though Briggs believes 'The Bronze Bomber' has the power to put anyone to sleep.

"Don't sleep on Wilder," Briggs said to Sky Sports. "Throughout the history of the boxing world, he is a freak of nature.

"He could crack anybody and knock them out with his power.

"He will be an underrated guy for a long time because he didn't have a lot of guys to fight."

Fury got up off the canvas in the first fight after being caught by a big right-hand from Wilder which suggests that putting the 32-year-old out for the count may be a lot more tougher than expected.

However, former world heavyweight champion Briggs has cautioned 'The Gypsy King' not to get too complacent.

"Fury might have got the wrong idea," he added. "If this guy knocks out Fury, then what?

"It is possible. Will there be a fourth fight?

"Fury can't sleep on Wilder. We've got to look at this for what it is - a 200lbs man? With those skinny legs he shouldn't hit that hard!

"But he hits sickly hard. It isn't normal to hit that hard. But he can't fight backing up."

