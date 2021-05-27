Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Stipe Miocic is ready to reclaim his place at the top of the UFC's heavyweight division this year.

Miocic (20-4) sent shockwaves through the mixed martial arts scene by losing to two-time opponent Francis Ngannou after a devastating second round knockout from the French-Cameroonian.

The 38-year-old firefighter-paramedic was floored in the first round by his heavy-handed heavyweight rival before being on the receiving end of a brutal highlight reel KO in round two to mark his first loss in over three years.

Ngannou, 34, had been expected to make the first defence of his UFC heavyweight title against Jon Jones but the promotion apparently has other plans as a rematch with Derrick Lewis is reportedly in the works for later this year.

After failing to reach an agreement with the former UFC light heavyweight champion, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that if Ngannou emerges victorious against Lewis, he will face Miocic in a trilogy bout next.

"Great news," Miocic said to Submission Radio. "It’s what I was expecting, but you never know what could happen.

"But I’m real happy with that. When I have a contract, then it’ll be real.

"Honestly, I don’t care who it is.

"I really would love to fight Francis [Ngannou] again for the rematch and get that W back over him in the rubber match.

"But yeah, I don’t care who it is. I’m not preferring anyone, but if I had a choice, I would want to fight Ngannou again.

"Just because he beat me last time and took the belt."

1 of 20 Where was Francis Ngannou born? Bamenda Batie Buea Bertoua

White had previously teased the possibility of a potential super-fight between Jones and Miocic.

Jones, however, doesn't appear to be too keen on the idea.

Either way, Miocic seems unconcerned in any case, as he is aiming to reclaim the 265-pound world title he lost to Ngannou despite being a heavy underdog.

"It is what it is," he added. "I mean, listen, I’m not a matchmaker.

"I’m not worried about what he thinks or says. I just need to get my rematch and get my belt back, my ‘punch-drunk’ ass. …

"Of course. He’s one of the pound-for-pound best fighters ever, of all time. I mean, he’s done so well.

"It’d be great, but I’m not gonna worry about what he wants to do or how much he wants to get paid, and I’m only here for one goal, and that’s to get my belt back."

Miocic also spoke about his second-round loss to Ngannou, saying he knows exactly where he went wrong and feels confident he can make the necessary adjustments.

He continued: "It was his night. I’m not gonna take that away from him.

"And he didn’t get lucky, he just caught me with a punch I didn’t see, and it is what it is. And congrats to him.

"He won the title, but I’m coming back to get what’s mine.

"I know what I did wrong, and I’ll come back stronger and better and more prepared and take back what’s mine."

Read more: Dana White reacts to Jon Jones appointing Richard Schaefer as his advisor

News Now - Sport News