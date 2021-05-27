Celtic latest news: Eddie Howe appointment close

Celtic are close to appointing Eddie Howe as their manager after a long saga, as per The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Celtic manager news?

Earlier this month, GMS revealed that the 43-year-old had held talks with Crystal Palace after initially being convinced by representatives close to him that he could get the job, hence why he halted talks with Celtic.

Indeed, the Palace situation, along with the fact former club Bournemouth won't be playing Premier League football next season (allowing Howe to try and take some of his old coaching staff up to Scotland with him), means his arrival in Glasgow is drawing closer.

Who else is in the running?

Given the uncertainty in regards to whether or not Howe would eventually take over despite convincing the club's board of his long-term plan months ago, GIVEMESPORT understands John Kennedy was in the running as a potential back-up option.

While clearly not as eye-catching, the fact he has been in interim charge and has an obvious knowledge of the club did make him an appealing candidate should the Howe move have failed.

Earlier on in the process, West Ham United manager David Moyes was sounded out while Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill was of interest.

What has Eddie Howe got to deal with?

Considering Howe's reputation in England, albeit his stock has arguably dropped somewhat following Bournemouth's relegation, a fresh wave of optimism could realistically be expected should he take over from Neil Lennon.

Still, as positive as that would be, few would doubt the fact he would have quite the job on his hands.

Star striker Odsonne Edouard wants to leave the club, along with defender Kristoffer Ajer, and that's without even mentioning just how far off of bitter rivals Rangers the team were in the season just gone.

What has Harry Redknapp said about Howe and Celtic?

Speaking to The Daily Record recently, former Tottenham and Portsmouth boss Harry Redknapp - who managed Howe during his playing career - backed him for the Celtic job.

“I signed Richard [Hughes, Howe's apparent choice as his sporting director] and Eddie from Bournemouth at the same time when I was managing Portsmouth.

“Richard’s knowledge of players is excellent, not just in Britain but across the world. He speaks fluent Italian, he’s a great lad and he’s going to be very important to Eddie as he looks to bring success to Celtic and in the work which needs to be done."

