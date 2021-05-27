Tottenham's next manager: Fabrizio Romano says Spurs contacted 56-year-old who led his side to three trophies in 2020/21

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Tottenham made contact with Hansi Flick about their vacant manager's position.

What did Romano say about Hansi Flick?

It was confirmed this week that Flick will be taking over from Joachim Low as Germany's national team manager after this summer's European Championships.

However, when speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano confirmed that Spurs did reach out to Flick to gauge his interest in replacing Jose Mourinho, but did not get far with their enquiries.

Romano said: “First of all, yes, he’s joining the Germany national team - it’s official. He was contacted by some people around Tottenham but he was not the main one, so Tottenham knew that it was really difficult to talk with him because he had this verbal agreement with the national team.

“So, it was nothing serious or advanced.”

Should we be surprised that Tottenham didn't get far in their talks with Flick?

Not at all.

Flick informed Bayern Munich last month that he wanted to leave the German giants at the end of the season, and he was heavily linked with the national team job at that point.

It seems that he had his mind made up and it was only a matter of time before he was officially announced as Low's successor, so Spurs were always unlikely to get far in their talks with the 56-year-old.

What was Flick's win rate at Bayern Munich?

Flick was in charge at Bayern for less than two seasons, but he made a significant impact in a short space of time.

In his maiden campaign as the team's manager he won the Champions League, the Bundesliga and the German Cup.

He followed that up this year by lifting the UEFA Super Cup and the German Super Cup, while Bayern also retained their league title. Across all competitions in 2020/21, Bayern lost just six games.

Flick departs the club having won 70 of his 86 matches at the helm, giving him a staggering win rate of 81%.

Where does this leave Tottenham's manager search?

It has been over a month since Tottenham sacked Jose Mourinho, and they are still looking for their next manager. With Flick set to join up with the German national team in the coming months, he can now be ruled out of contention.

It was reported earlier this week that Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick are the current frontrunners for the job, while Mauricio Pochettino is also linked with a shock return to north London this summer.

This indicates that there are still several candidates in the mix, and we may still have to wait some time before finding out who Tottenham will eventually choose to lead them into next season.

