Queens Park Rangers transfer rumours: Update emerges regarding Todd Kane's Hoops future

Queens Park Rangers' preparations for the 2021/22 campaign have already started as manager Mark Warburton looks to assemble a squad which is capable of pushing on in the Championship.

As well opting to sign Jordy de Wijs on a permanent deal, the Hoops boss decided to wave goodbye Geoff Cameron, Paul Smyth and Aramide Oteh earlier this month.

Meanwhile, talks are still ongoing between QPR and Tom Carroll over a new deal whilst Charlie Owens has also been offered fresh terms by the club.

Despite the fact that his current deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium is set to run until 2022, Todd Kane could be allowed to leave the Hoops this summer.

A recent report by West London Sport revealed that Warburton is open to the prospect of selling the defender in order to bring in a new full-back who can offer competition for Osman Kakay.

Kane was banned for seven games by the EFL earlier this month after he admitted to using abusive and insulting language towards Brentford player Sergi Canos in February.

In a fresh update concerning his future, it has been revealed that the 27-year-old is attracting interest from several League One sides ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to London Football News, Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Sunderland are all reportedly keeping tabs on Kane as they look to bolster their squads this summer.

After making 29 appearances for the club in all competitions, Kane was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the closing stages of the season as he was overtaken by Kakay in the pecking order at QPR.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Kane has fallen out of favour at QPR, it would be somewhat of a shock if he isn't sold by Warburton in the coming months.

Whilst the defender does possess a great deal of experience at Championship level having played 148 games in this particular division during his career, he struggled at times for consistency last season as he was only able to register an average WhoScored match rating of 6.52.

No longer guaranteed first-team football with the Hoops, Kane may find it beneficial to move to one of the aforementioned clubs as he could go on to thrive in a lower division.

Providing that QPR can secure a respectable fee for the former Chelsea man, Warburton could use the money generated from this sale to re-invest in his squad during the transfer window.

