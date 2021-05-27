Europe's top five leagues have concluded for the 2020/21 season.

Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Lille were crowned champions of England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

It was certainly a season unlike most others in history due to the implications of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with stadiums across the continent empty for the majority of the campaign.

But while the situation off the pitch was horribly unique, it was thankfully much of the same on it.

The very best players in the world continued to do what they do best to entertain fans around the world and as a result, some rather familiar names feature in a list of the 40 highest-rated players for the 2020/21 season.

However, WhoScored's various algorithms mean that a few surprise names feature as well and you can check out the full list of players in order below.

40. Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) - 7.28

39. Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) - 7.29

38. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 7.29

37. Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) - 7.30

36. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) - 7.30

35. Max Arnold (Wolfsburg) - 7.30

34. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (AS Roma) - 7.30

33. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) - 7.31

32. Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg) - 7.31

31. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) - 7.31

30. Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) - 7.32

29. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) - 7.32

28. Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) - 7.33

27. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 7.33

26. Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) - 7.33

25. Mason Mount (Chelsea) - 7.33

24. Casemiro (Real Madrid) - 7.36

23. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) - 7.36

22. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) - 7.41

21. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) - 7.42

20. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 7.43

19. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - 7.47

18. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 7.51

17. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 7.51

16. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - 7.54

15. Memphis Depay (Lyon) - 7.56

14. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - 7.56

13. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) - 7.56

12. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 7.57

11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) - 7.57

10. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - 7.57

9. Andy Delort (Montpellier) - 7.60

8. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 7.61

7. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) - 7.62

6. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 7.63

5. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 7.65

4. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 7.68

3. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 7.79

2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 8.07

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 8.52

Messi takes top spot by a considerable distance.

The Argentine genius has never had an rating below 8.00 on WhoScored for his performances in a La Liga season - a record that stretches back as far as 2009/10, when the website first started publishing data.

We're starting to run out of superlatives to describe the little genius.

