Rangers exclusive: New contract for Steven Gerrard complicated by Premier League offer

Rangers are working on a new contract for manager Steven Gerrard but an offer from an unnamed Premier League club has changed the situation somewhat, GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal.

What's the latest Rangers news?

GMS reported earlier this month that the newly-crowned Scottish champions were confident of keeping the man who ended a ten-year title drought. While that has significantly changed since to the point where senior figures are at panic stations, the proposal of a new contract hasn't been met with as much enthusiasm as initially hoped.

A source close to the situation has revealed that there is an offer from an unnamed team in the Premier League.

How long is Steven Gerrard's Rangers contract?

Gerrard's current deal - signed in December 2019 - runs until the summer of 2024 so there is no immediate cause for alarm.

Interest from south of the border hasn't previously appealed to the 40-year-old at this stage of his managerial career, having snubbed Newcastle United in the summer of 2019.

Where else has he been linked?

The likes of Aston Villa and Leeds United have both been touted as potential landing spots for Gerrard though, given the manner of both their campaigns, changes at either look unlikely at this stage.

There is, of course, the prospect of the Liverpool legend making an emotional return to Anfield one day but Jurgen Klopp looks likely to continue for at least another year despite some of the difficulty they endured in the season just gone.

What has Steven Gerrard said about his Rangers future?

Speaking to ITV back in March, Gerrard did reveal that he was happy at Ibrox and did not want to return to the club he captained for twelve years for the time being.

"The Liverpool fans don't want me to be the manager of Liverpool Football Club," he said.

"We have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute. I love him and we hope he stays for a few more years. I've got a job here, I don't think its helpful to talk about this - I hope Jurgen stays at Liverpool for many years.

"Liverpool is my club. I had a fantastic journey as a player. I'm doing a completely different career path now. I'm happy in the job and role I'm in now.

"Is it a dream for me to one day be the Liverpool manager? Yes, it is. But not yet and who's to say I'll ever be good enough? Who says I'll be the owners' choice?

"There's a lot of managers on this planet who would all like the chance to manage Liverpool."

