Liverpool transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals 'impossible' Kabak transfer situation

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will not sign Ozan Kabak on a permanent basis with a deal for the defender now "impossible".

What's the latest transfer news involving Kabak?

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano suggested that Liverpool will not take up their option-to-buy Kabak this summer.

The Football Terrace: Ibrahima Konate completes medical ahead of Liverpool transfer...

The Italian journalist said, "Liverpool have no intention to sign Kabak from Schalke on a permanent deal."

Romano also stated that Kabak will be available on the transfer market as Schalke need to sell after their relegation from the Bundesliga.

“Kabak will be back at Schalke but he will be on the market because Schalke need to sell players now that they are relegated and Kabak will be one of them,” Romano said.

Why won't Liverpool sign Kabak?

RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate has been a hot topic in recent weeks regarding a move to Liverpool and Romano claimed that the Frenchman's imminent arrival has meant a deal for Kabak is now "impossible".

“The centre-back strategy for Liverpool is Konate in, Kabak out," said Romano.

"[For Kabak to stay] It was unlikely some days ago and in the last days it became impossible because they decided to sign Ibrahima Konate. It was not new because it was ‘here we go’ on April 23rd and now it’s completed so they’re going to pay his release clause in the next hours."

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all due to return from injury next season, alongside the impressive form of Nat Phillips, there seems to be no room for Kabak in the side.

How do Kabak and Konate compare?

Despite the Reds reportedly opting for Konate instead of Kabak, stats from the 2020/21 campaign suggest that Kabak has had a stronger season than the Leipzig defender.

Based on WhoScored figures, the Turkey international has a higher aerial success rate per game (2.9) than Konate (2.1) and has made more tackles (2.1) and interceptions (1.3) than the Frenchman.

Looking at their contrasting injury records, Jurgen Klopp may also be slightly concerned. According to Transfermarkt, Konate has missed 45 games in the last two seasons which equates to a staggering 393 days out of action.

Meanwhile, Kabak has only missed 12 games in the same time span.

What does this deal mean for Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams?

Phillips and Williams ended the season as Klopp's only fit central defenders and their availability was key in Liverpool's final games to secure Champions League football.

According to ESPN, Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for Phillips who is under contract until 2023 and may find himself as fifth choice centre-back next season.

The report also states that the Reds are willing to send Williams on loan next season as he would also find himself far down on the pecking order and would struggle for game time.

