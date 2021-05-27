Man City transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals imminent talks over Harry Kane

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are looking to "open talks" with Tottenham striker Harry Kane "in the next weeks".

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

England captain Kane has expressed his desire to leave Spurs this summer according to Sky Sports, but the club are reluctant to sell their prized asset.

The report stated that Kane has numerous Premier League clubs monitoring his situation, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

What has Romano said about Kane and Man City?

According to Romano, speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Kane is City's "first target" and they are keen to begin negotiations in the coming weeks.

Romano said, "Manchester City are convinced that Harry Kane is the first target. So they want to try for Harry Kane. They are intending to open talks in the next weeks for Harry Kane, but at the moment and the position with Tottenham, we have to respect Tottenham’s position, it's still the same."

Spurs are reportedly remaining stubborn on the matter and are keen to see the 27-year-old remain at the club.

Romano added, "Also in the last hours, Harry is saying ‘I want to leave the club', this is the position obviously privately. But from Tottenham the answer is always the same. They want to keep the player."

What are Kane's stats this season?

Kane has been a standout player in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

The Tottenham talisman netted his 23rd goal on the final day against Leicester to secure his third Golden Boot. He also provided an assist for Gareth Bale which extended his tally to 14, earning him the Playmaker of the Season award.

Based on WhoScored figures, Kane has also been the highest-rated player in the division this term (7.79) and has earned 13 man-of-the-match awards.

Do Man City need a superstar striker?

Sergio Aguero is undoubtedly City's best centre-forward in the Premier League with 184 goals to his name. According to Romano, Aguero will complete his medical in the "next days" in regards to a transfer to Barcelona which is set to be announced after the Champions League final.

The lack of strikers at the club is apparent, however, their need for a new number nine may not be as pressing an issue as it would seem on paper. Guardiola's side won the Premier League at a canter by 12 points, and they did this by playing without a centre-forward for large parts of the season.

According to WhoScored, City played without a natural striker on 14 occasions in the league. Gabriel Jesus featured the most of any striker at the club with 22 starts but has struggled for form with just nine goals. Indeed, they won the top prize in England and could yet win the Champions League without a recognised regular central striker, so it wouldn't appear to be a huge issue for them at the moment.

